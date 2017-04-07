 Chelsea Clinton to students: You’re not too young to get involved | St. Louis Public Radio

Chelsea Clinton to students: You’re not too young to get involved

By 10 minutes ago
  • Chelsea Clinton speaks to students and parents at Saul Mirowitz Jewish Community School in Creve Coeur Friday, April 7, 2017.
    Chelsea Clinton speaks Friday to students and parents at Saul Mirowitz Jewish Community School in Creve Coeur.
    Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

Long before Chelsea Clinton lived in the White House, she wrote then-President Ronald Reagan a letter, imploring him to not visit a Nazi cemetery on an upcoming visit to Germany.

The daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Friday shared the letter, which was adorned with a rainbow sticker, with students at Mirowitz Jewish Community School in Creve Coeur.

She told them she never got a response, but that it shouldn’t keep them from writing letters and speaking out, “because I do hope that children and young people will continue to raise their voices and receive the kind of validation of getting a response from the White House.”

Clinton visited the school as part of a book tour promoting “It’s Your World,” in which she details how she became involved in activism and encourages young children to do the same.

Seventh-grader Max Lagoy, 12, asks Chelsea Clinton a question during her talk Friday to students at Mirowitz Jewish Community School.
Credit Ryan Delaney / St. Louis Public Radio

She told kids it’s not too early to “reach into the realm of improbable” and get involved.

“You have a powerful voice and I hope that you’ll use it. Even though you’re not old enough to vote yet, you’re old enough to go to a town hall and ask a question,” she said.

The school was suggested as one for Clinton to visit because its students go on service trips and make an annual visit to the state Capitol to meet their representatives.

A student at Saul Mirowitz Jewish Community School holds a copy of Chelsea Clinton's book.
Credit Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

Clinton fielded questions about what it was like growing up in the White House and how she made friends as the president’s daughter. She told them it was a lot harder back then to keep in touch with her old friends in Arkansas.

She dodged a question on whether she’ll ever run for office, flipping it around to tell the children they should be getting asked if they want to be president.

Ellior Rose, 12, said afterward that she felt motivated to start donating old books or volunteering at a food bank.

She learned that “even the smallest things that kids do can turn into big things and we can really make a difference in the world,” she said.

Clinton’s next book, about influential women’s rights leaders, is due out later this spring.

Follow Ryan on Twitter: @rpatrickdelaney.

Tags: 
Chelsea Clinton
Children's Books
Education
Top Stories

Related Content

Live from the Clinton Global Initiative University at Wash U

By Apr 7, 2013
Former President Bill Clinton chats with volunteers at Gateway STEM High School in St. Louis.
Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Beacon | 2013

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: Washington University is hosting the Clinton Global Initiative University this weekend, an event that's expected to bring nearly a thousand students from all over the world to the private institution.

The event is aimed at bringing some of the world’s most prominent thinkers together with hundreds of college students from around the country. Besides Bill and Chelsea Clinton, the weekend's guest roster includes Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and actress Jada Pinkett-Smith. Comedian Stephen Colbert will interview Bill Clinton on Saturday.

Chelsea Clinton arrives, Bernie Sanders returns to urge people to vote

By & Mar 14, 2016
Chelsea Clinton stumps for mother Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at a coffee shop in Clayton.
Bill Greenblatt | UPI

(Updated 3 p.m. Tues, March 15)--On the eve of Tuesday’s crucial presidential primaries, some of the Democratic and Republican hopefuls are barnstorming Missouri and Illinois in a final quest for votes.

At this stage, the candidates are no longer seeking to woo new supporters. They are out to energize existing backers so they show up at the polls.