Chemical companies to pay $15 million to clean up Sauget Superfund site

Four chemical companies could have to pay $14.8 million to clean up a federal Superfund site in Sauget.

The settlement, which needs court approval, would address groundwater contamination, cap some of the waste and install a well monitoring system.

Industrial waste has been dumped in six sites within the Sauget Area 1 Superfund from the 1930s until the 1980s. The Environmental Protection Agency has been investigating the site since the early 1980s.

Cerro Flow Products, ExxonMobil, Pharmacia and Solutia would have to pay for cleanup efforts. Pharmacia and Solutia both spun off of Monsanto.

In the late 2000s, local residents filed several lawsuits against the four companies.

The suits allege that the dumping of industrial chemicals, such as PCBs and dioxins, caused health problems.

The public can comment on the settlement for 30 days.

