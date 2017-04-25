Chinese and Chinese American culture in St. Louis

Trade deals, jobs, and even the prospect of war with North Korea hang in the balance with U.S.-China relations these days. As tensions ebb and flow, what is the experience like for people with ties to Chinese culture?

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we discussed the experience of Chinese immigrants and Chinese-Americans in the St. Louis area.

Joining the program will be:

Lucy Burns, research lab manager with Microbe Inotech Laboratories and president of OCA St. Louis

Caroline Fan, partner at The HLN Group and past president of OCA St. Louis

Min Liu, associate professor of health communication at SIUE and community outreach director for The Modern Chinese School

We also delved into Chinese President Xi Jinping’s interest in the Midwest when we talked with Clay Masters, a host and political reporter with Iowa Public Radio.

Listen:

