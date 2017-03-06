Chronic stress and the West Lake Landfill

Your support makes this program possible. Keep St. Louis Public Radio Strong. Donate today.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, we spoke with St. Louis Public Radio reporter Eli Chen about her story detailing environmental chronic stress related to the ongoing situation at Westlake Landfill.

Chen recently published “Fighting for answers, residents near West Lake landfill suffer chronic stress.”

Listen to the conversation here:

St. Louis Public Radio reporter Eli Chen discusses her recent reporting on chronic stress in residents near the West Lake landfill and gives an update on the situation there.

