 Circuit Attorney Gardner seeks money, staff to do conduct investigation of officer-involved killings | St. Louis Public Radio

Circuit Attorney Gardner seeks money, staff to do conduct investigation of officer-involved killings

By 19 minutes ago
  • St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner speaks before the Board of Aldermen's Public Safety Committee on Oct. 3, 2017.
    St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner speaks before the Board of Aldermen's Public Safety Committee on Tuesday.
    Rachel Lippmann I St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner contends the current system of investigating a police officer who kills someone is “broken,” prompting her to ask for more than $1 million for her department to handle the cases from start to finish.

Gardner brought her proposal to the public safety committee of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Tuesday. Some committee members expressed support for the idea.

Since 2014, a special division of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, called the Force Investigation Unit, has collected evidence in officer-involved killings, and passed it along to the circuit attorney. Prosecutors then determine whether evidence supports filing criminal charges against the officer. In 2015, Gardner’s predecessor, Jennifer Joyce, began doing her own parallel investigations, although she had to rely on the police department for things like ballistic evidence and DNA testing.

But Gardner wants her office to be in charge of the investigation. She wants her staff to handle things like interviewing witnesses and determining what evidence needs to be collected.

“Both the community and the police deserve an objective, fair and transparent investigation,” Gardner said. “And it is no longer acceptable for police to be essentially investigating themselves.”

Gardner is modeling her unit on one based in San Francisco. She wants to hire five investigators, four prosecutors and two other staffers. The attorneys handling officer-involved killings would not work on any other cases.

St. Louis police Lt. Roger Englehardt, the commander of the Force Investigation Unit, told aldermen that the department would work within whatever system they were ordered to.

“But as far as trust, trust has to be earned,” he said. “The public is not going to automatically trust them because it’s the circuit attorney’s office. The police officers aren’t going to automatically trust them because it’s the circuit attorney’s office.”

The 2015 report of the Ferguson Commission recommended that the Missouri attorney general’s office serve as a special prosecutor in all use-of-force cases. Gardner said she rejects that idea, adding that her office is accountable to St. Louis’ voters — while the attorney general’s office is not. St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch has also been critical of the outside prosecutor idea.

Follow Rachel on Twitter: @rlippmann

Tags: 
Kimberly Gardner
officer-involved shooting
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department
Top Stories
St. Louis Board of Aldermen

Related Content

100 days in, St. Louis circuit attorney focuses on strengthening police, community ties

By Apr 11, 2017
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner takes the oath of office at the Old Courthouse on January 6, 2017.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis circuit attorney Kim Gardner  is wrapping up 100 days in office this week as the first African-American to hold the position.

Gardner, who is the city's top prosecutor, has used most of her first weeks trying to improve the relationships between law enforcement and people of color.

City's newest circuit attorney Gardner takes historic oath in historic courthouse

By Jan 7, 2017
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner takes the oath of office at the Old Courthouse on January 6, 2017.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

In the rotunda of the courthouse where Dred and Harriet Scott sued for their freedom, the first African-American circuit attorney for the city of St. Louis took the oath of office Friday night.

"I'm humbled and honored that you have entrusted me with this responsibility of this very essential office," Kim Gardner told the crowd of more than a hundred at the Old Courthouse in downtown Friday night. "As a community we have a lot of challenges and opportunities to address the criminal justice system. The team at the circuit attorney’s office and I are ready and eager to take on this work for the community."

St. Louis voters select first African-American circuit attorney; O'Mara ousted from County Council

By Aug 2, 2016
U.S. Lacy Clay raises the arm of Kim Gardner in victory at the Exodus Gallery after the primary election. Gardner made history as the first African-American to hold the office of circuit attorney. Behind her is Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, and to the right is s
Wiley Price | St. Louis American

For the first time, an African-American will be the top prosecutor in the city of St. Louis. And in St. Louis County, County Executive Steve Stenger has lost a well-known ally on the County Council, after a big upset in the District 4 Democratic primary.