St. Louis on the Air

Circus Harmony’s executive director pays tribute to her late father, journalist Nat Hentoff

By 23 hours ago
  • Jessica Hentoff, the executive director of Circus Harmony, recently lost her father, who died in January at the age of 91. She joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss a tribute she's planning for him.
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

In January, Nat Hentoff, a syndicated columnist and writer noted for his jazz criticism and attention to First Amendment issues, died. His daughter, Jessica Hentoff will pay tribute to her father’s work in an upcoming performance featuring Circus Harmony, the organization of which she is executive director.

The event, which is planned for March 17 at the .ZACK Theater, will feature current and former Circus Harmony performers.

