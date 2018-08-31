City officials say some officers on exclusion list no longer work for St. Louis police department

St. Louis’ public-safety director says some of the 28 officers barred from bringing cases to Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner have not worked for the police department for several years.

“The Circuit Attorney’s Office has not provided specifics as to why certain officers are on her exclusion list,” Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards said in a statement released Friday. “We do know that some of the officers on the list have not worked for the police department for some time, dating back to 2016.”

Edwards said he has talked to Gardner about cooperating with her office, and that the police and circuit attorney needed to work together to “keep dangerous criminals off the street.”

In her own statement provided to several other media outlets, Gardner said she created the list at the request of the police department, “as it was intended for internal purposes to ensure integrity in the system.

She called the conversation with Edwards “productive,” and said she expressed her “disappointment that someone in the police department felt it necessary to leak this information to the media, which has resulted in fostering misinformation and fear in the community.”

Gardner confirmed the existence of the list, first reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, on Thursday, calling it her responsibility to defend the integrity of the criminal-justice system.

Jeff Roorda, the business manager for the St. Louis Police Officers Association, said Thursday the union’s attorneys were exploring possible legal action, and urged Gardner to ensure the list remained private.

“We’re demanding that an explanation be given to the police department and to these officers as to how their name ended up on this list, and how they get off this,” he said. “It’s a little dangerous. There’s an explanation without any context here.”

The U.S. Supreme Court allows prosecutors to exclude individual officers whom a court has found to be dishonest, Roorda said, but it’s unheard of for a circuit attorney to put 28 officers on the list at one time without due process.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, who was in St. Louis Thursday for a Senate campaign stop, said he was “deeply concerned” about Gardner’s move. He questioned whether it might result in criminals not being prosecuted.

