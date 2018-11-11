 Classic Bebop Tunes | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Jazz Unlimited

Classic Bebop Tunes

By 18 hours ago

Jazz Unlimited  for November 11, 2018 will be “Classic Bebop Tunes.”  The bebop era in jazz brought about a change in how we think about improvisation.  Tunes from that era continue in jazz, many of them played by musicians playing in later styles.  We will hear this music played by Gary Burton, Supersax, Karrin Allyson, Sphere, Grant Green with Sonny Clark, Ahmad Jamal, Scott Hamilton, Ken Peplowski & Spike Robinson, J.J. Johnson, Mulgrew Miller, Keith Jarrett, the Gerald Wilson Orchestra, Tony Monaco, Milt Jackson, a Tommy Flanagan/Hank Jones duet, Joe Lovano, Dr. Lonnie Smith, Hamiet Bluiett, Paul Motian, the Jimmy Heath Orchestra, Horace Tapscott and Art Pepper.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

The video is of Ahmad Jamal (p) James Cammack (b) Herlin Riley (d) and Monolo Badrena (perc) playing "Poinciana" at the Olympia in Paris in 2009.

Tags: 
Gary Burton
Ahmad Jamal
Keith Jarrett
Joe Lovano
Jimmy Heath

Related Content

The Keys And Strings Hour (Miles Davis Tunes) Plus New Music

By May 27, 2018
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for May 27, 2018 will be  “The Keys and Strings Hour Plus New Music.”  The “Keys and Strings Hour” will feature some Miles Davis compositions played by the Turtle Island String Quartet, the Lynne Arriale Trio, Gary Burton, two Ray Brown trios, Mary Lou Williams, Harvie Swartz and the Stanley Clarke Trio with Hiromi.

The Keys And Strings Hour And New Music

By Jun 21, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday.

The Compositions Of Carla Bley

By May 14, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for May 14 will be “The Compositions of Carla Bley.” Composer, arranger and bandleader Carla Bley continues to work at age 81.  Her first compositions were recorded by the George Russell sextet.  These elegiac, sometimes sardonic and witty compositions will be played by George Russell, her own groups and big bands, Gary Burton, Jimmy Giuffre, the Charlie Haden Liberation Music Orchestra, John McLaughlin, Art Farmer & Jim Hall, Paul Bley, Orrin Evans and Tony Williams’ Lifetime.

With Mallets Aforethought

By Jan 8, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for SUnday, January 8, 2017 will be “With Mallets Aforethought.”  Mallet instruments can be used in jazz for melody, harmony or percussion.  They also add a cooler sensibility to a performance.  We will present 24 mallet players in various ensembles ranging from trios to big bands and with vocalists.  These mallet players are:  Red Norvo, Lionel Hampton, Marjorie Hyams, Terry Gibbs, Hagood Hardy, David Friedman, Roy Ayers, Warren Chaisson, Gary Burton, Emil Richards, Victor Feldman, Joe Locke, Bobby Hutcherson, Stefon Harris, Peter Schlamb, Steve Nelson, Bryan Carrot

The Keys And Strings Hour + New Music

By Jun 26, 2016
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited June 26, 2016 will be “The Keys and Strings Hour + New Music.”  The Quieter Side of Jazz will feature pianist, composer and bandleader Chick Corea along with Gary Burton in music ranging from piano trios, a piano-vibes duet and a quintet.  In addition, new music from Steve Davis, Russell Malone, Rene Marie, Warren Wolf, Geoff Keezer, Steve Swallow, the Frank Lowe Saxemble, the power trio of David Murray, Geri Allen and Terri Lynne Carrington, Anthony Braxton, Joe Manieri, and William Parker will be heard in the last two hours. 

The Music of Herbie Hancock

By Aug 10, 2018
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for April 12 will be “The Music of Herbie Hancock.”  Jazz Master Herbie Hancock has been actively been writing, performing and recording his original music for 54 years.  His early success with Blue Note records and with Miles Davis provided a springboard for an exceptionally creative life.  He has written and performed in several different styles of music.  Born in Chicago, he was recognized as a prodigy, playing a movement the 26th Mozart Piano Concerto with the Chicago Symphony at age 12.  He simultaneously earned engineering and music degrees from Grinnell College.  His e

Relationships

By Jun 10, 2018
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for June 10, 20218 will be “Relationships.”   Relationships are tricky things.  Most successful relationships start with strong loving families and hopefully, lessons are applied to our relationships with our neighbors, our world and our romantic partners, but sometimes things go bad.  We will explore the gamut of relationships from good to bad to the commercial.  The musicians exploring relationships on this show will be Abdullah Ibrahim, Ahmad Jamal, Horace Silver, Duke Ellington, Woody Herman, Gene Harris, our own Eric Warren.

Broadway: 1950 And Beyond-Part 2

By Aug 16, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, August 20, 2017 will be “Broadway 1950 and Beyond-Part 2.”  Before the original cast record albums, most of the music from Broadway musicals came into jazz via films based on those shows.  Since then, music directly from Broadway shows has crept into jazz.  We will hear music from “The King and I,” “The Music Man,”  “Guys and Dolls,” “42nd Street,” “Funny Girl,” “Company,” “A Chorus Line,” “The Wiz,” “The Girls of Summer,” “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “The Sound of Music,” “Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber of

The Compositions of Hoagy Carmichael

By Mar 5, 2017
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for March 5, 2017 will be “The Compositions of Hoagy Carmichael.”  Songwriter-pianist-singer Hoagy Carmichael was an important figure in the jazz scene of the 1920’s and 1930’s and some of his compositions are still used today.  We will celebrate his compositions with music played by Duke Ellington, Sidney Bechet & Muggsy Spanier, the Ray Brown Trio, Peck Kelly, Bill Charlap, Oscar Peterson, Louis Armstrong & Jack Teagarden, the Clayton/Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, Curtis Fuller, Dave Brubeck, the Jeff Hamilton Trio, George Adams, Ahmad Jamal, Carmell Jones, Shei

George Gershwin-Part 2: Show, Film and Some Classical Music

By Jan 11, 2015
Heard on "Our Love Is Here To Stay" and "Let;s Call the Whole Thing Off
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for January 11 will be “Gershwin-Part 2: Show, Film and Some Classical Music.”  This is the second part of a month-long listen to jazz versions of Gershwin compositions.  Tonight’s selection of music will include performances by Duke Ellington, Oscar Peterson, George Gershwin, the Gene Krupa Orchestra, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday, Urbie Green, Cassandra Wilson, Eric Dolphy & Makanda Ken Mcintyre, Donald Byrd & John Coltrane, Dizzy Gillespie, Lester Young, our own Reggie Thomas, Ahmad Jamal, Les McCann and Marcus Roberts.