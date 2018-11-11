Jazz Unlimited for November 11, 2018 will be “Classic Bebop Tunes.” The bebop era in jazz brought about a change in how we think about improvisation. Tunes from that era continue in jazz, many of them played by musicians playing in later styles. We will hear this music played by Gary Burton, Supersax, Karrin Allyson, Sphere, Grant Green with Sonny Clark, Ahmad Jamal, Scott Hamilton, Ken Peplowski & Spike Robinson, J.J. Johnson, Mulgrew Miller, Keith Jarrett, the Gerald Wilson Orchestra, Tony Monaco, Milt Jackson, a Tommy Flanagan/Hank Jones duet, Joe Lovano, Dr. Lonnie Smith, Hamiet Bluiett, Paul Motian, the Jimmy Heath Orchestra, Horace Tapscott and Art Pepper.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

The video is of Ahmad Jamal (p) James Cammack (b) Herlin Riley (d) and Monolo Badrena (perc) playing "Poinciana" at the Olympia in Paris in 2009.