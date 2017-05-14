 The Compositions Of Carla Bley | St. Louis Public Radio
Jazz Unlimited

The Compositions Of Carla Bley

By 2 minutes ago

Jazz Unlimited for May 14, 2017 will be “The Compositions of Carla Bley.” Composer, arranger and bandleader Carla Bley continues to work at age 81.  Her first compositions were recorded by the George Russell sextet.  These elegiac, sometimes sardonic and witty compositions will be played by George Russell, her own groups and big bands, Gary Burton, Jimmy Giuffre, the Charlie Haden Liberation Music Orchestra, John McLaughlin, Art Farmer & Jim Hall, Paul Bley, Orrin Evans and Tony Williams’ Lifetime.

The Slide Show has my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show,

Here is the Carla Bley Band playing "Reactionary Tango" in Poland with Carla Blay (p) Arturo O'Farrill (org) Steve Swallow (el-b) Michael Mantler (tp) Steve Slagle (sop) Gary Valente (tb) Tony Digradi (ts) and others in Poland in the mid-1980's.

Carla Bley
Gary Burton
Jimmy Giuffre
Art Farmer
Tony Williams

