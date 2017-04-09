 The Compositions Of Charles Mingus | St. Louis Public Radio
Jazz Unlimited

The Compositions Of Charles Mingus

April 9, 2017

Jazz Unlimited for April 9, 2017 will be “The Compositions of Charles Mingus.”  Bassist Charles Mingus left us with many interesting and challenging compositions.  They will be played by the composer himself, vocalists Mark Murphy, Judy Niemack and Kevin Mahogany, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, the Mingus Big Band, Maceo Parker, Dave Brubeck, Junko Onishi, the George Adams/Don Pullen Quartet and Hal Wilner.

Here is the Charles Mingus Quintet of George Adams (ts) Hamiet Bluiett (bar) Don Pullen (p) Charles Mingus (b) Dannie Richmond (d) playing "Flowers for a Lady" at the 1974 Umbria Jazz Festival.

Charles Mingus
Judy Niemack
Mingus Big Band
George Adams/Don Pullen Quartet
Maceo Parker

