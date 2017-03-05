Jazz Unlimited for March 5, 2017 will be “The Compositions of Hoagy Carmichael.” Songwriter-pianist-singer Hoagy Carmichael was an important figure in the jazz scene of the 1920’s and 1930’s and some of his compositions are still used today. We will celebrate his compositions with music played by Duke Ellington, Sidney Bechet & Muggsy Spanier, the Ray Brown Trio, Peck Kelly, Bill Charlap, Oscar Peterson, Louis Armstrong & Jack Teagarden, the Clayton/Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, Curtis Fuller, Dave Brubeck, the Jeff Hamilton Trio, George Adams, Ahmad Jamal, Carmell Jones, Sheila Jordan, Jimmy Giuffre and Art Pepper. Do not forget that this is the St. Louis Public Radio Spring Member Drive and more than ever in these perilous times, we need your help to keep the fact-based journalism and Jazz Unlimited on the air and in your ears.

Here is the Bill Charlap Trio of Bill Charlap (p) Peter Washington (b) and Kenny Washington (d) playing "Uptown, Downtown" by Stephen Sondheim in Paris in 2015.