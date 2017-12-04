 Comptroller will not immediately approve financing for Scottrade upgrade | St. Louis Public Radio

Comptroller will not immediately approve financing for Scottrade upgrade

  • The interior of the Scottrade Center on Jan. 2, 2017.
    Comptroller Darlene Green has appealed a judge's ruling that required her to approve the use of public money to upgrade the Scottrade Center. The venue is home to the St. Louis Blues, and hosts dozens of other sporting events and concerts a year.
    File photo | Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis comptroller Darlene Green will not follow a judge’s order to issue $100 million in bonds to upgrade the Scottrade Center.

Green did not immediately explain her decision to appeal the ruling issued last week. She had been refusing to sign the required documents, saying she was worried about the city’s credit rating. A judge had rejected that argument and ordered Green to act.

Aldermen narrowly approved using city money to help cover the cost of the improvements at the Scottrade Center in February. Those improvements include the sound system, concessions stands, and ice-making equipment for the 23-year-old venue, which is home to the St. Louis Blues hockey team and hosts dozens of concerts and sporting events each year.

Kiel Center Partners, the building’s owner, filed suit in August in order to force Green’s hand, calling the delay “unacceptable.” St. Louis Circuit Judge Joan Moriarty had given Green until Dec. 4 to act.

Kiel Center Partners, which owns the Scottrade Center, did not immediately comment on Green’s appeal. Her decision to not sign the required documents does not affect a second lawsuit filed over the renovations.

Moriarty will hear arguments next week in a case filed by St. Louis Alderwoman Cara Spencer, D-20th Ward, and and two other St. Louis residents/ The lawsuit claims it’s illegal to use public dollars to help private companies make money.

