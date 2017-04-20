 ‘Controversial’ muralist back in the spotlight in Cherokee Street-area art show | St. Louis Public Radio

‘Controversial’ muralist back in the spotlight in Cherokee Street-area art show

By 1 minute ago
  • A 2016 New Haven, Connecticut, exhibition is seen in this file photo. It's called “As in the Light of Marielle” and involves the work of artists Faring Purth and Raven Fox and is similar to what they plan to show in St. Louis Friday night.
    A 2016 New Haven, Connecticut, exhibition, “As in the Light of Marielle,” involves the work of artists Faring Purth and Raven Fox and is similar to what they plan to show in St. Louis Friday night.
    Provided | Faring Purth and Raven Fox

St. Louis drivers going north on Jefferson Avenue who pass Cherokee Street can’t miss the 100-foot long mural of a nearly-naked crouching woman, called “Prime.” On Friday night, it will be more visible than ever.

“Prime” will be lit up with different colors and adorned with projected photos, as part of a pop-up exhibition at 3401 South Jefferson Ave. called “The Other Girls.”

It’s a collaboration between muralist Faring Purth and local projection artist Raven Fox. Purth said it will bring new life to the original work.

“It lends to something really spectacular in terms of mediums colliding,” Purth said. “And just that energy, of kind of bringing a mural to light in the middle of the dark.”

‘A vulnerable woman, made monumental’

Purth began working on "Prime," which spans the building that holds Nebula co-working space and a Family Dollar store, in early 2014. It wasn’t long before some people in the area complained.

Purth said some reacted negatively to what they thought was the emerging image of a black woman in a submissive position, painted by a white woman. Purth explained that she applied the dark base color before the lighter lines, which may have made the subject appear to be a woman of color.

Faring Purth's mural Prime spans the length of the Cherokee Street-area building that houses Nebula co-working space, a Family Dollar store and a nail salon.
Credit Jason Deem

Others objected to the portrayal of a female breast, a conversation that was explored by the Brooklyn Street Art Blog.

Purth said she didn’t set out to be provocative.

“Without any intention of my own, at times I’ve been pegged as a ‘controversial’ artist,” Purth said.

She noted that St. Louis displays many nude sculptures of women in public arenas such as the Botanical Garden. She thinks that the nude figure may be seen as more acceptable if it’s from an earlier artistic era.

In this detail image of Prime, you can see the many painted lines that Faring Purth uses to create her work.
Credit Nancy Fowler | St. Louis Public Radio

“When you see that in a contemporary form, out on the street, on a wall, feminine energy and nudity —and even if they’re not nude — it can ruffle a lot of feathers,” she said.

Rather than just submissive, she also sees “Prime” as powerful.

“It’s a lot, I think, in this day and age, to have a vulnerable woman, made monumental,” Purth said.

After "Prime," Purth went on that year to create “Cookie,” a mural that adorns an exterior wall of the restaurant Sanctuaria, on Manchester Avenue in St. Louis' Grove area.

Cookie adorns the side of the Sanctuaria restaurant in The Grove.
Credit Virginia Harold

During its creation, “Cookie” was defaced with slurs. She painted over the marks and chalked it up as “one of those things.”

“It’s the nature of the beast, working in this field,” Purth said. “For the most part, my pieces are left untouched.”

Indeed, “Cookie” wasn’t  marred again. “Prime” has never been defaced.

An artist couple collaborates

Raven Fox, left, and Faring Purth are planning to get married.
Credit Nancy Fowler | St. Louis Public Radio

Purth met St. Louis projection artist Raven Fox when she first came to to town 2014, from her home base in Oakland, California. They soon became a couple.

“I courted her, and I said that I’d had her back,” Fox said.

Fox began assisting Purth with the scaffolding she uses in her work and accompanying her as she created murals around the United States and in other countries. Now they’re engaged to be married.

This 2015 image shows the projection art of Raven Fox over St. Louis' Planetarium in Forest Park.
Credit Provided | Raven Fox

Of course, Fox continued his own work in the field of projection art. You may have seen it illuminating the surface of St. Louis’ planetarium, visible from Interstate 64/Highway 40, and inside the Grand Hall of Union Station.

Recently, he’s been working on the plan to spotlight Purth’s mural on Friday night with various colors and some photography, including his own.

“Waterscapes, flower-scapes, some time-lapse photography work that I’ve done,” Fox said.

The exhibition will feature more of Purth’s work inside the Jefferson Avenue space. It will also unveil a new Purth mural on the same block.

“The priority this weekend is to really present something to the world that will be memorable, that Faring and I can be proud of together,” Fox said.

Follow Nancy on Twitter: NancyFowlerSTL 

If you go:

“The Other Girls,” featuring the work of Faring Purth in collaboration with Raven Fox

3401 South Jefferson Ave.

6-11 p.m., Friday

Free admission

Tags: 
Murals
Street Art
Painting
Visual Art
Cherokee Street
The Grove

Related Content

How Murals Help Define, Strengthen St. Louis And The People Who Live Here

By Oct 5, 2014
Dragon mural in progress in the Grove
Provided by the artist

Fifteen years ago, the area of St. Louis now known as The Grove was a place many people avoided.

“It was ‘Roll up your window and drive really fast,’” muralist Grace McCammond remembered.

Artists Transform Abandoned Building Into 'Welcome To Missouri' Sign

By Oct 2, 2014
The mural takes shape on the Cotton Belt building.
Nancy Fowler | St. Louis Public Radio

An abandoned building with broken windows may seem nothing more than an ugly blemish. But to a mural artist, it’s a beautiful opportunity, a waiting canvas.

Two St. Louis muralists are nearing completion of the first phase of their project to transform the vacant Cotton Belt Freight Depot into a kind of welcome sign for commuters heading into St. Louis on the new Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Street art is popping up everywhere in St. Louis. But a fine-art auction house?

By Jun 24, 2016
This untitled piece by a local street artist known as Stun is expercted to go for between $400 and $600.
Link Auction Galleries

Street art is hanging out in high places this week in St. Louis. Not just around the top stories of abandoned buildings but in a space known for fine art: an auction house. 

Link Auction Galleries in the Central West End is offering the work of local creatives, along with pieces by nationally known street artists including Banksy and Mr. Brainwash. 

Is graffiti art? And what is the difference between murals and legal, illegal graffiti in St. Louis?

By Jan 26, 2016
kylesteed | Flickr, Creative Commons | http://bit.ly/1K9dLqp

When it comes to the graffiti art scene, St. Louis has quite a bit going on.

“I’ve traveled the world and St. Louis, by far, is similar to the Super Bowl,” said Brian Van Hoosier, a graffiti artist and committee member with Paint Louis, an event that covers two miles of flood wall in downtown St. Louis with sanctioned art from national and international graffiti artists each year.

Cut & Paste: Edo Rosenblith's 'Supper Club’ samples mess of food, family and conversation

By & Oct 27, 2016
10-27-2016: This detail from Edo Rosenblith's mural, "Supper Club," in the Techartista co-working building. shows the artist within his work.
Nancy Fowler | St. Louis Public Radio

You can almost hear the silverware clatter, the glasses clink and the generations clash as Thanksgiving approaches.

St. Louis artist Edo Rosenblith aims to capture the conviviality and chaos of the family dinner table — during holidays or not — in wall-sized mural, “Supper Club.” The 10-by-24 piece towers over work tables at the TechArtista co-working space in the Central West End (see image of full mural, below).