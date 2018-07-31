 Cortex MetroLink stop opens with promises of tech job growth | St. Louis Public Radio

Cortex MetroLink stop opens with promises of tech job growth

  • A train of spectators broke a ribbon at Cortex MetroLink Station on Tuesday morning. July 31, 2018.
    A train of spectators broke a ribbon at Cortex MetroLink Station on Tuesday morning.
    Kae Petrin | St. Louis Public Radio
  • The Cortex station opened to the public for a celebration on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
    The Cortex station opened to the public for a celebration on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
    Kae Petrin | St. Louis Public Radio

A new MetroLink stop opened on Tuesday in St. Louis’ Cortex tech district.

The Cortex MetroLink Station is the first new station built in more than 10 years. It’s also the first Metro Transit construction project built with both private and public funding.

John Nations, president and chief executive officer at Bi-State Development, said private funding was crucial to developing the new transit stop.

“It’s the first time in the history of the system in St. Louis that we have private money being invested into the public-transit system. So, to, us it’s not just a station,” he said. “It’s about access, it’s about opportunity, it’s about economic development and it’s about the power of great partnerships.”

Comptroller Darlene Green (center) cuts the ribbon on the Cortex MetroLink Station. From right to left, John Nations, Aliah Holman, Darlene Green and Lewis Reed all spoke at the opening ceremony.
Credit Kae Petrin | St. Louis Public Radio

Nations said that the city is already considering seeking private funding for other transit projects, including the proposed north-south MetroLink lines.

The station’s schedule is already online. Metro officials said on Twitter that they expect other train schedules to shift by “about a minute” to accommodate the new station, which is located between the Central West End and Grand MetroLink stations on both the blue and red train lines.

Cortex planners have said the train station is a crucial part of its master plan to create 15,000 permanent technology-related jobs in the district. Speakers at the station's dedication emphasized the station's role in Cortex's expansion. 

Metro Transit supervisor Clyde Mason helped oversee the work during station construction and attended the opening ceremony. He said the new station is clean and beautiful — but most importantly, it could support job growth in the Cortex Innovation Community.

“You know, in St. Louis, everybody needs jobs,” he said. “They’re talking about 15,000 jobs. So it’s a great thing for the St. Louis region, always. Jobs, jobs, jobs. You got a job, you’re good.”

The Cortex station is located near the Cortex Innovation Community Commons east of Boyle Avenue.
Credit Mapbox, Open Street Map; Kae Petrin | St. Louis Public Radio

The station sits in the Midtown neighborhood, just south of the first completed quarter mile of the five-mile Chouteau Greenway. When finished, the network of bike trails and walking paths will connect Forest Park to the Gateway Arch.

The Cortex improvements are part of a $15.4-million project to improve transportation in the city’s central corridor. In the next project phase, Metro will expand the boarding platform at the Central West End Station.

Cortex Innovation Community and its partners Washington University and BJC HealthCare provided several million dollars in private funding. The Federal Transit Administration covered $10.3 million with a Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grant, and local public agencies paid for the rest.

Follow Kae on Twitter: @kmaepetrin

Related Content

New MetroLink station to open in St. Louis' Cortex district this month

By Jul 10, 2018
Metro Transit

A new MetroLink station will open in St. Louis’ Cortex Innovation Community later this month.

The light-rail stop is located on the east side of Boyle Avenue between the existing Central West End and Grand stations. It’s part of a $15.4-million project to update transportation options surrounding the St. Louis tech hub. The station marks Metro Transit’s first construction project built with both private and public funding.

Metro Transit spokesperson Patti Beck said the stop will support Cortex’s growth as a tech hub.

Soon-to-open Cortex MetroLink Station is more than just another stop, say regional transit leaders

By Jul 25, 2018
The Cortex MetroLink Station is the 38th station to come to fruition within the light-rail system, which first began service in 1993. The grand opening is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 31.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

MetroLink riders along the central corridor will soon have a new spot to hop aboard both red- and blue-line trains.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh discussed what the new Cortex MetroLink Station and other plans in the works could mean for the future of transit in the region.

Joining him to talk about it were Jessica Mefford-Miller, interim executive director of Metro Transit, and June McAllister Fowler, the newly announced board chair for Citizens for Modern Transit.

North St. Louis County Metro transit centers get mobile health screening unit

By Dec 1, 2017
Links 2 Health, a mobile health screening unit, is providing services at four north St. Louis County Metro transit centers. December 1, 2017.
Marissanne Lewis-Thompson | St. Louis Public Radio

A mobile health screening unit will begin providing services on Monday at four north St. Louis County Metro transit centers.

 

Links 2 Health was announced Friday during a ceremony at the Wellston Transit Center.

 

The program is a collaborative between the St. Louis County Department of Public Health and Bi-State Development to bring the mobile unit to transit riders in north St. Louis County.

 

Light rail study shows commuters would use a north-south route

By Jan 17, 2018
The Northside-Southside Consulting team presented the results of its ongoing study at the first of three open houses.
Chad Davis | St. Louis Public Radio

Thirty percent of people in the St. Louis region who might rely on a north-south MetroLink route do not have access to a car, according to an ongoing transit study.

The Northside-Southside Consulting Team shared the results of its study and other information Tuesday during an open house at the Five Star Senior Center in the Benton Park West neighborhood of south St. Louis.

A north-south MetroLink route could help more people in St. Louis travel to jobs and spur job development, said Dan Meyers, a senior transportation planner for AECOM, a consulting firm for the rail system.