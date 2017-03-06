Could St. Louis become a sanctuary city? We’ll discuss the trend across the country

Your support makes this program possible. Keep St. Louis Public Radio Strong. Donate today.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we heard from journalist Alan Greenblatt, a staff writer with Governing Magazine, about the growing battle between cities and the new Trump administration, particularly in regard to cities’ “sanctuary status.” Is it possible St. Louis could become a sanctuary city? We asked about that too.

We also discussed a new trend among several prosecuting attorneys throughout the country, including St. Louis, about their evolving philosophies of justice.

