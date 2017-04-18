 Could you meet 100 people in 100 days? A St. Louis author shares her method; it starts with 'hello' | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Could you meet 100 people in 100 days? A St. Louis author shares her method; it starts with 'hello'

By 1 hour ago
  • Keisha Mabry, the Director of Innovation at College Bound, recently wrote a book about connecting with other people called
    Keisha Mabry, the Director of Innovation at College Bound, recently wrote a book about connecting with other people called "Hey Friend: 100 Ways to Connect with 100 People in 100 Days."
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

In her daily work at College Bound, Keisha Mabry, the organization’s director of innovation, administers a text messaging app for students called Bridgit 2 College, which connects high school graduates who’ve been accepted to colleges with people to send them reminders about deadlines to meet and experiences to prepare for when they go to college.

That’s not the only kind of connection that Mabry, a Teach for America and KIPP St. Louis alumna, cultivates in her life. She’s recently authored a book called “Hey Friend: 100 Ways to Connect with 100 People in 100 Days,” which reimagines networking as something called “friendworking.”

The idea came about 10 years ago, when Mabry graduated college and was looking to meet new people in her business life and in her social life. She challenged herself to make 100 connections in 100 days, but not just business card swaps. That process repeated itself several times when she moved to St. Louis to work for Teach for America, and over again when she switched jobs.

She said that the more people you meet, the more friends and connections you make, the better your life can be.

“We’re limited by our friends,” Mabry said. “All of our fears, dreams, hopes are limited by the people you meet or the people you don’t know. The more people you know, the more exposure you get, the more things your eyes are opened up to.”

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Mabry joined host Don Marsh to talk about the book, busting out of your bubble in St. Louis, and making new, meaningful friendships.

Here are five of her tips:

1. Say hello.

Mabry says that the average human passes about 60 to 170 people on the street per day, but we rarely take the time to even say “hello” to the people we see.

“It starts there, with a simple hello,” Mabry said. “I think we’ve gotten away from that. A simple hello does not come across as too strong, it comes across as acknowledging people as human beings and being in your space and taking a second to do that versus going about your busy day.”

2. Use social media as a way to start a conversation, but take it offline too.

Mabry said she didn’t get on Facebook until last year, at which point she used it as a way to stay in touch with people — but not the only way. She tries to move conversations from the digital world into in-person meetups for coffee, walks around town or even to run errands together.

3. Once you’ve made a connection, seek out ways to cultivate it.

“Once you curate a friendship, how do you cultivate it? The book talks about not only how to meet people, but how to keep the conversation going,” Mabry said. “Figure out what stories you can share and what connections you have.”

Mabry makes it a point to take note of every connection she makes, using a system like an Excel spreadsheet. She tracks when she meets people and sets a time to reconnect. Every month, she sets out specific hours during her weeks to reach back out to those connections – either to meet in person for coffee or lunch, write an email with a ‘hello,’ or to send articles she thinks might be of interest.

“You’ll find when you reach out to people, they’ll reach back,” Mabry said. “We oftentimes don’t think about our friendships like we think about our significant other relationships. You have to be proactive about keeping the relationship going, you have times you are communicating, you go to lunch. You make time for that person.”

4. If you’re nervous about connecting with new people, follow the ABCs.

A -     Always be connecting, all connections start with a “hello.”

B -      Be nice and smile.

C -      Compliment when in doubt.

“When I first moved here, everyone would ask me the [high school] question, what I realized is that after interacting with people three times, they’d start to feel comfortable with me and invite me into their circle,” Mabry said. “For me, it was a matter of getting exposed and putting myself out there.   Within my first 100 days here, I would go to two to three events a week to meet people. I went to different meetups, joined different groups to meet people.”

5. Seek out in-person meetups around a common interest.

Dave Wise, a St. Louis on the Air listener, shared his experience going to St. Louis-based meetups he found on Meetup.org or Facebook around the interests of board games and new dads. From those interactions, he and his wife found friends they interact with outside of those groups.

“Meetup.com is #58 in my book of 100 ways to meet people — it creates a commonality and comfort,” Mabry said. “When I first moved to St. Louis, I went to many meetups.”

Even if you don’t want to take the initiative, you have to put yourself in a path for people to meet you, Mabry said. 

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
College Bound
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

What’s a confused, new transplant to St. Louis to do? Well, now there’s an app for that

By Nov 17, 2015
https://www.flickr.com/photos/thomashawk/14392295267/in/photolist-nVNgXR-c7jAtm-fxPfLi-fXrr1c-nYKqui-hu3AXE-gx93Fp-brrrRT-eJtM1J-iKcF6H-ykxNun-rJcTW2-bBCwDK-o6i8H9-q7rUDB-y3xDQe-oouEuF-cpWKK1-byPx8H-c5b9eN-pFbVwn-cDqdQW-dexsfb-yTiBwq-aDdhzD-6vBKZZ-cTKi8W-
Thomas Hawk, Flickr, Creative Commons | http://bit.ly/1kZL9nS

One of the most charming parts of St. Louis is the vast swath of unique neighborhoods scattered across the metropolitan area. This quality makes for some lovely day-explorations for people who’ve lived here forever and want to discover something new—but it is also one of the most difficult parts of moving here for the first time. Now, there’s an app for that.

College Bound coaches St. Louis’ under-resourced students through high school and to a degree

By Aug 11, 2015
Taylor Smith (left) coached Michael Watson (middle) and Tyra Searcy (right) during their high school years in the College Bound program.
Alex Heuer | St. Louis Public Radio

Asked what she might do after college, Tyra Searcy mentioned media, film — “maybe even politics.” 

Michael Watson, on the other hand, has set his sights on either an engineering program or a business degree.

Watson will begin his freshman year at Kalamazoo College in a few weeks; Searcy is traveling to Nashville to attend Vanderbilt University. And both St. Louis-area students credit their success partly to the mentorship and assistance provided by College Bound.