Counting down your favorite St. Louis Tiny Desk picks: Bruiser Queen

Today's the day! We've reached the end of our local Tiny Desk Contest countdown. Our final favorite to highlight? Bruiser Queen.

This week, we highlighted the favorite local Tiny Desk Contest submissions ahead of a Tiny Desk STL Happy Hour concert on Thursday, at Anew, the rooftop venue above the Big Brothers and Big Sisters building in Grand Center.

More than 50 St. Louis area acts submitted to NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest this year. There were more than 6,000 entrees nationally.

After an intense voting round, we narrowed down the top five local submissions to the contest, which we highlighted on our website and on St. Louis on the Air. Earlier this week, we brought you interviews with Monkh and the People, Roland Johnson and Augusta Bottoms Consort. Yesterday, you heard from Kenny DeShields.

Today, we hear from Bruiser Queen.

St. Louis Public Radio Arts and Culture Reporter Willis Ryder Arnold discusses Bruiser Queen, the final St. Louis Tiny Desk favorite, with St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh.

The origin story:

In the late 2000s. Morgan Nusbaum put together a song that was part sugary girl-group pop mixed and part West Coast riot grrrl punk. She’d recently switched to electric guitar and got together with Jason Potter to rip through the new song. They played it once and knew they had a band: Bruiser Queen.

Since then the pair have released a string of records, played countless shows in St. Louis and toured extensively throughout the Midwest. The pair is currently gearing up for a number of new shows and will be playing with Kenny DeShields tonight at Anew in Grand Center.

Full interview:

Members of Bruiser Queen discuss touring, writing music, and the supportive St. Louis music scene.

Tiny Desk Contest submission:

"Sugar High” is a deep dive into what it means to be an indie musician. The song examines the various influences and fleeting experiences that musicians need to grab hold of while trying to focus on their art with little financial or infrastructural support. Funds, time and energy all come into play while trying to write, record and perform music. In “Sugar High,” Nusbaum and Potter focus on touring, one of the fuels that keeps them going.

Where you can follow the band:

Website: http://bruiserqueenmusic.blogspot.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bruiserqueen/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bruiserqueen

