 County Council to ask voters to restrict campaign donations | St. Louis Public Radio

County Council to ask voters to restrict campaign donations

By 24 minutes ago

St. Louis County voters will be asked in August whether to expand the County Council’s powers and impose campaign donation limits on candidates running for county offices.

The council gave final approval Tuesday to the proposed charter change, which embraces a number of issues.

Some provisions would increase the council’s powers over county spending and require that more details about county operations be posted online.

But it’s the campaign-finance limits that likely will grab the most public attention.

County and local candidates are not now covered by the restrictions imposed by Amendment 2, a state constitutional amendment that passed in 2016 and limits donations to $2,600 per election for state or legislative candidates.

As a result, county and municipal candidates can accept contributions of any size.

Tensions flared at a meeting last summer of the St. Louis County Council, between chairman Sam Page, right, and County Executive Steve Stenger.
Credit File photo I Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

The council wants voters to impose the same $2,600 limit on county candidates. The ballot proposal also would restrict donations when the council is considering contracts.

Councilman Ernie Trakas, a south county Republican, is the main sponsor. “There’s also provisions in there from a transparency standpoint for information to be posted on the county’s website,” he said.

Donors face restrictions on contracts

One provision would bar donors from bidding on county contracts if they have given money within the 90 days prior to the contract going out for bid.  Potential donors also couldn’t give money until 90 days after a contract has been awarded.

Trakas said he realized that such requirements might make it difficult for some potential donors or businesses seeking to obtain county contracts. But he contended that any inconvenience was worth it.

“I think the benefit of this ballot language, when it passes, far outweighs any occasional impediment to a developer,” Trakas said.

County Executive Steve Stenger has said he supports the campaign-finance proposal, and wish it had gone further. Stenger’s approval is not needed to get the provision on the ballot.

The council voted 6-1 for the ballot proposal. Councilman Pat Dolan, a Democrat from Richmond Heights, voted against it – but emphasized that he supports donation limits. Dolan said he objected to some of the other provisions, notably those that allow council oversight over various departments’ spending.

Council seeking own lawyer – sometimes

The council also voted 6-1, with Dolan objecting, to give final passage to a measure that will allow the council to hire its own outside lawyer for occasional matters.

Voter approval would be needed for the council to have its own staff lawyer, but Council Chairman Sam Page believes the council can legally hire its own attorneys for certain matters.

Several council members have chafed at having to rely on the county government staff lawyers who, in effect, are under the control of Stenger.

Council hikes pay for some county workers

After months of lobbying from some county employees, the council gave final approval Tuesday to a bill that will increase salaries for about 100 employees who work at the county Justice Center – which includes the jail.

The workers had been excluded from raises awarded many county police months ago. The money is coming from Proposition P, a sales-tax hike that county voters approved last year to increase pay for law-enforcement personnel.

The council authorized a plan to spend about $600,000 for the additional raises. About half is going Health Department nurses who care for prisoners. The rest is for other Justice Center employees. All had failed to receive the 16 percent pay hikes that most police had received after voters approved a sales tax hike last year.

Stenger supports the pay increases.

Justice Center accountant Kerah Braxton thanked the council and Stenger shortly before the vote.

“We are looking forward to this night, being a night of victory for us and seeing the Bill 54 pass.”

Braxton had been among the affected workers who had shown up regularly at council meetings to complain that it was unfair that they had initially received raises of 3 percent, while working alongside colleagues who got the 16 percent raise.

Tags: 
Campaign Donation Limits
Steve Stenger
Top Stories

Related Content

Do we need a 28th amendment to limit campaign funds from corporations and billionaires?

By & Lara Hamdan Apr 10, 2018
Jeff Clements (left) and Alderwoman Megan Green (right) discussed a nation-wide campaign thats calls for a 28th amendment to limit campaign contributions.
Alex Heuer | St. Louis Public Radio

A series of U.S. Supreme Court decisions including Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission struck down long-standing campaign finance laws. The rulings determined that the use of unlimited money to influence the outcome of an election by individuals, corporations, unions and other entities is free speech protected by the First Amendment.

The organizations American Promise and American Constitution Society have launched a national town hall tour to garner support for election financing reform which could result in a proposal for a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Missouri's new donation limits bolster powers of political parties — and outside groups

By Dec 21, 2016

Once perceived as all-powerful, Missouri’s two major political parties have been relegated to the balcony ever since the state got rid of campaign-donation limits in 2008.  That change allowed the bulk of the state’s political cash to flow directly to the candidates. 

The state Republican and Democratic parties found most of their income eliminated, and ended up being beholden to their top politicians for payments just to keep their offices open and staffed. 

But now, unless the courts rule otherwise, Missouri once again has campaign donation limits for some elective offices, courtesy of Amendment 2, which almost 70 percent of the state's voters approved last month. 

Politicians fatten coffers before Missouri's new campaign-donation limits kick in

By Dec 7, 2016
stacks of money
sxc.hu

Updated Dec. 8  from Dec. 1 article to reflect more donations and suit actually filed - Opponents filed suit Wednesday to block part of Missouri’s new campaign donation law slated to go into effect Thurday. The suit doesn't challenge the new campaign-finance limits, but does ask the court to block a ban on some donors.

Meanwhile, some politicians – notably Gov.-elect Eric Greitens – appear to be taking advantage of the guaranteed one-month window to stock up on cash before the new limits go into effect. On Wednesday, the final day of unlimited donations, Greitens collected $2,382,860.