Cumulative voting for Ferguson-Florissant school board on hold

Cumulative voting for members of the Ferguson-Florissant school board this spring is on hold following an order Wednesday by a federal judge.

U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel said his November ruling that would have changed the way district voters chose school board members in April would be delayed while Ferguson-Florissant took its case to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Unless things change, the election would be held with the standard at-large voting.

The district had announced last week that it was appealing Sippel’s earlier order, which came in response to a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union. It was designed to force changes that the suit said would result in a makeup of the school board that more closely matches the racial makeup voting population in Ferguson-Florissant.

Sippel had called the current system of at-large elections for all members of the school board “legally unacceptable.”

Under cumulative voting, as many votes may be cast as there are seats up for election. Those votes may all be cast for the same candidate or may be spread around as a voter sees fit.

The ACLU brought the suit on behalf of the NAACP, which said that historically, the district’s school board did not reflect the African-American population in Ferguson-Florissant.

Cindy Ormsby, the attorney for the district, asked the judge for the stay of his earlier order.

"He did not want to yo-yo back and forth between two different voting schemes," she said. "He thought it would be confusing to the voters.

"We thought that it would be confusing to have cumulative voting, and then if we're successful in our appeal to then go back to at-large voting."

In an email Wednesday, Ormsby said she did not think the appeals court is likely to rule in the case prior to the election in April. She said the judge had the district notify any candidates who have already filed for the election about the latest situation.

Announcing the decision to appeal the ruling, the current president of the board, Donna Thurman, noted that “in the time since the lawsuit was filed, district voters have elected two additional African-American board members. We are confident the present process is lawful and provides an equal opportunity for all candidates.”

Thurman is African-American as are Courtney Graves and Connie Harge. The terms of Thurman, Robert Chabot and Keith Brown expire in April.

Along with the cumulative voting plan, Sippel ordered Ferguson-Florissant to come up with a voter education program that would explain the new balloting process.

He said that cumulative voting, which had been proposed by the plaintiffs in the suit, would correct the racial imbalance on the board when used with staggered terms and off-cycle elections.

