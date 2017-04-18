Curious Louis: What does the mayor of St. Louis actually do?

For the first time in 16 years, St. Louis is welcoming a new mayor into office.

The shift in power from Francis Slay to Lyda Krewson led Curious Louis participant and St. Louis native, Whitney Panneton to ask St. Louis Public Radio: What exactly does the mayor do?

The city of St. Louis has a reputation for a weak mayor system, which means answering Panneton’s question also necessitates a look at the limitations on the mayor’s power.

Just as important as what the mayor can do is what the mayor can’t do. Hear from a local political science professor, the outgoing mayor, and a handful of unsatisfied voters on mayoral power and its limitations.

“There’s a bit of the wizard behind the curtain here,” said political science professor at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, Terry Jones.

“Is the public somewhat unrealistic in wanting protection against having too powerful a mayor, but then wanting the mayor to get something done?” Jones continued. “Yes.”

St. Louis Public Radio illustrator Rici Hoffarth takes us through what the mayor does — web comic style: