Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Curious Louis: Where is the ‘natural bridge’ that Natural Bridge Rd. is named for?

By 23 hours ago
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air
  • What is the story behind Natural Bridge Road?
    What is the story behind Natural Bridge Road? On Wednesday's St. Louis on the Air, we'll find out.
    AA Roads

The St. Louis region is full of things with quirky backstories — from triangular “flounder” houses to mysterious vanishing numbered streets. But if there’s a question that’s most commonly asked of Curious Louis, our project which connects curious St. Louisans with reporters to answer their questions, it is this: Where "exactly" was the natural bridge on Natural Bridge Road?

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll answer this question and another (Where is the cave and spring at Cave Springs Road in St. Charles?) when Joe Light, a member of the Missouri Speleological Survey, joins us to discuss underground St. Louis.

What caves, formations and other interesting underground features lie under our feet? We’ll find out.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
Curious Louis
History
Geology
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

Curious Louis finds out what it’s like to live in one of St. Louis’ flounder houses

By Dec 29, 2016
Benton Park resident Alexis Forman didn't know what a flounder house was before she bought her rehabbed home four years ago.
Stephanie Lecci | St. Louis Public Radio

This is a re-posting of an article that originally published in Sept. 2016. It's part of a year-end celebration of some of our most popular work. 

Alexis Forman’s rehabbed Benton Park home has everything a typical house has: a living room, dining room, kitchen, bedrooms.

But every now and then, she’ll find strangers out on the street, staring up at the exterior of her brick house — and its dramatically sloping roof.

Curious Louis: How do newsrooms decide the news?

By Jan 19, 2017
Shula Neuman, St. Louis Public Radio executive editor; Chris King, St. Louis American managing editor Chris King, and Gilbert Bailon, editor, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

What makes something news? It’s a question journalists ask themselves every day.

Whether it’s a breaking story or a scheduled event, news editors and managers have to decide whether or not to cover it.

After months and months of election coverage, Don Crozier was frustrated by what he saw as sensationalism and bias in the media. He worried that news had become too focused on entertainment or shock in the hunt for clicks and shares.

Crozier wanted to learn more about how news directors make decisions, so he turned to St. Louis Public Radio’s Curious Louis.

Curious Louis: Why malls struggle, especially those in north St. Louis County?

By Jan 22, 2017
The Jamestown Mall Dillards in December 2016.
Mike Kalasnik | Flickr

Erica Holliam used to love shopping at the St. Louis Outlet Mall, or what used to be called the Mills Mall.

That was before all of her favorite stores closed.

“This was my row,” she said pointing to a line of empty stores, tastefully hidden behind colorful curtains. “I used to shop at the Banana Republic and then on the other side there was another store. But obviously I can’t do that anymore.”

What do you always wonder about St. Louis? Here are the Curious Louis quests we went on in 2016

By Dec 28, 2016
St. Louis Public Radio answered 42 of your Curious Louis questions this year and published 24 stories online and on the radio with answers.
Curious Louis

In late 2015, St. Louis Public Radio started a community engagement/storytelling project with the help of a web application called Hearken which connected St. Louisans with questions about the city with reporters ready to report on the answers. We called it Curious Louis.