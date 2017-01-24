Curious Louis: Where is the ‘natural bridge’ that Natural Bridge Rd. is named for?

The St. Louis region is full of things with quirky backstories — from triangular “flounder” houses to mysterious vanishing numbered streets. But if there’s a question that’s most commonly asked of Curious Louis, our project which connects curious St. Louisans with reporters to answer their questions, it is this: Where "exactly" was the natural bridge on Natural Bridge Road?

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll answer this question and another (Where is the cave and spring at Cave Springs Road in St. Charles?) when Joe Light, a member of the Missouri Speleological Survey, joins us to discuss underground St. Louis.

What caves, formations and other interesting underground features lie under our feet? We’ll find out.

The origins of Natural Bridge Rd. are just the beginning of understanding the world of underground St. Louis. Joe Light, the Vice President of the Meramec Valley Grotto and Missouri Speleological Survey, joined us to discuss the caves and underground formations of St. Louis.

