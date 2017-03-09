Cut & Paste: Artists to St. Louis’ next mayor: Show us the money and the love

When St. Louis’ next mayor takes office, local artists will be waiting.

They’ve got a list of things they want the mayor — likely Lyda Krewson — to do in support of the arts. They presented their ideas to mayoral candidates in a recent forum presented by Citizen Artist St. Louis. Their goals include a living wage, more artists at the table when economic development plans are decided and recognition of artists’ economic contributions.

In our latest Cut & Paste arts and culture podcast, we talk with local artists about their expectations as voters and constituents, as well as creative professionals.

St. Louis Public Radio’s Willis Ryder Arnold and Nancy Fowler give you a glimpse of some very practical matters on the minds of St. Louis creatives.

Here’s some of what you’ll hear in the podcast:

Artist MK Stallings, on the city’s priorities: “The city of St. Louis does a great job of getting behind its sports franchises and things of that nature but I don’t really see the city of St. Louis doing much to support the arts.

Artist/activist De Nichols, about the impact of the arts: “The arts generate so much economic opportunity within the city.”

Spoken word artist Pacia Anderson, on the unique attraction of St. Louis neighborhoods: “Along Cherokee Street, we call it ‘grit.’ The grit is what makes people want to go there.”

