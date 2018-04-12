Cut & Paste: Award-winning St. Louis actor Omega Jones says, ‘I’m taking care of me’

Growing up in and out of foster care, St. Louis singer and actor Omega Jones managed to find a silver lining: self-reliance.

It’s a trait that helps him confront racism as a young black man — and handle the ups and downs of musical theater.

“I know at the end of the day, I’m taking care of me; no one else is,” he said.

Jones channels his experiences into his acting roles, including that of Coalhouse Walker, an early 20th-century pianist who challenged the status quo in the musical “Ragtime.” For his portrayal in the Stray Dog Theatre production, the 26-year-old, McCluer High School graduate won the local Theater Circle award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical.

In our latest Cut & Paste podcast, we talked with Jones about his emerging acting career and the emotional catharsis of being on stage.

Look for new Cut & Paste (#cutpastestl) podcasts every few weeks on our website. You can also find all previous podcasts focusing on a diverse collection of visual and performing artists, and subscribe to Cut & Paste through this link.

The podcast is sponsored by JEMA Architects, Planners and Designers.

Follow Nancy on Twitter: @NancyFowlerSTL