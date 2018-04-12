 Cut & Paste: Award-winning St. Louis actor Omega Jones says, ‘I’m taking care of me’ | St. Louis Public Radio
Cut & Paste: Award-winning St. Louis actor Omega Jones says, 'I'm taking care of me'

  • Omega Jones plays Jesus in Stray Dog Theatre’s “Jesus Christ Superstar.” This rendition is set in a dystopian world and portrays Jesus as a complicated human.
    Stray Dog Theatre
  • Stray Dog Theatre won six Theater Circle awards for its production of Ragtime,” including Omega Jones’ award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical.
    Stray Dog Theatre

Growing up in and out of foster care, St. Louis singer and actor Omega Jones managed to find a silver lining: self-reliance.

It’s a trait that helps him confront racism as a young black man — and handle  the ups and downs of musical theater.

“I know at the end of the day, I’m taking care of me; no one else is,” he said.

Jones channels his experiences into his acting roles, including that of Coalhouse Walker, an early 20th-century pianist who challenged the status quo in the musical “Ragtime.” For his portrayal in the Stray Dog Theatre production, the 26-year-old, McCluer High School graduate won the local Theater Circle award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical.

In our latest Cut & Paste podcast, we talked with Jones about his emerging acting career and the emotional catharsis of being on stage.

Isabel knew her mom once loved to perform, too, and had the playbills to prove it. But she’d never seen her mother on stage.