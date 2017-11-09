Cut & Paste: Children's book authors want kids to know Rosa Parks 'wasn't the end of the story'

How do you condense more than 150 years of civil rights history in to a single book — and make it understandable and meaningful to a fifth grader?

St. Louisan Amanda Doyle and co-author Melanie Adams recently attempted to do just that, for their children's book, “Standing Up for Civil Rights in St. Louis.” It starts in the 1800s with the stories of people who were enslaved, and ends with the 2014 shooting death of Michael Brown and the subsequent protests in Ferguson. But its message looks to the future, asking kids what they can do to change enduring problems facing African-Americans.

“Kids need to know that when Rosa Park sat down on the bus, that wasn’t the end of the story," Doyle said.

In our latest Cut & Paste podcast, we talk with Doyle and Adams about creating the book in connection with the Missouri History Museum's "#1 in Civil Rights" exhibition, and what they learned in the process.

St. Louis Public Radio’s Willis Ryder Arnold and Nancy Fowler talk with authors Amanda Doyle and Melanie Adams about their children’s book, “Standing Up for Civil Rights in St. Louis.

