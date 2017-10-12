 Cut & Paste: Documentary follows St. Louis teen haunted by death, inspired by new life | St. Louis Public Radio
Cut & Paste: Documentary follows St. Louis teen haunted by death, inspired by new life

Deja Shelton and her high-school boyfriend, Antonio Shumpert, welcome their baby boy, Ahkeem. into the world.
By the time Deja Shelton of St. Louis was 17, she’d already lost lots of friends to gun violence. One was shot while waiting at a bus stop, another while walking to the store.

Shelton had few outlets for expressing her grief and coping with emotions about that trauma. In her world, fighting, not talking, was a typical way to address conflict. After one fight, she was expelled from high school.

A documentary film captures her struggle. “For Ahkeem” opens with Shelton in a courtroom, where St. Louis Circuit Judge Jimmie Edwards gives her a last chance to graduate, from St. Louis' Innovative Concept Academy.

The St. Louis court system oversees the unique school, dedicated to the education and rehabilitation of delinquent teens. In our latest Cut & Paste podcast, we talk with Shelton and filmmaker Jeff Truesdell about the teenager’s efforts to negotiate school, friends’ deaths and an unexpected pregnancy.

"For Ahkeem" opens at 7 p.m. tonight at 24:1 Cinema, 6755 Page Ave. and runs through Oct. 19.

