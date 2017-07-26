Cut & Paste: A former drama kid pays tribute to his hunter-father with theater and taxidermy

Who among us hasn’t grappled with building a relationship with our parents?

Matthew Kerns, director of the St. Lou Fringe festival of performing arts, struggled to bond with a father who was very different from him. Kerns was a gay theater kid; his dad was a stereotypically “manly” man who drove a truck and hunted deer. (You can view a family photo in the slideshow, above.)

In our latest Cut & Paste podcast, we talk with Kerns about how theater helped him better understand his dad and forge a better relationship with him.

St. Louis Public Radio’s Willis Ryder Arnold and Nancy Fowler talk with St. Lou Fringe director Matthew Kerns about a cementing the father-son bond with theater.

