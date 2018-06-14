Cut & Paste: Shakespeare Festival St. Louis engages the community in public spaces

Shakespeare Festival St. Louis is one of the most prominent theater companies in town, yet it doesn’t own a stage.

The organization shares its various stages — Shakespeare Glen in Forest Park, local schools and even city streets — with the public. With programs like Shakespeare in the Streets, which tells a community’s story, that sharing comes with great responsibility.

This weekend, Shakespeare Festival presents its streetside production, a take on “King Lear” called “Blow, Winds” on the steps of the St. Louis Public Library’s downtown location.

In our latest Cut & Paste podcast, we talk with Jennifer Wintzer, the festival’s director of community engagement and education, and “Blow, Winds” associate director Jacqueline Thompson.

Lamar Harris scored the production, to be sung by the Central Baptist Church Choir and directed by the Rev. Chris Watkins. The Gentlemen of Vision step team will also perform.

