Cut & Paste: Shayba Muhammad wants to share the brass ring

A few years ago Shayba Muhammad started making jewelry for herself, and was inspired to start a business, Mahnal, to sell her work.

Now she wants to help other artists and artisans who would like to do the same. The Makers Program, which she started with help from a $10,000 grant from Arts and Education Council, will offer guidance to help participants navigate the business end of their craft.

Muhammad spoke with Cut & Paste about the path she took to start her own business, and the challenges faced by people of color, particularly women, when starting a business.

