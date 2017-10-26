 Cut & Paste: St. Louis composer’s venture takes him to the convent and the big screen | St. Louis Public Radio
Cut & Paste

Cut & Paste: St. Louis composer’s venture takes him to the convent and the big screen

By 1 hour ago
  • Movie poster image. Melissa Leo and Margaret Qualley star in
    Melissa Leo and Margaret Qualley star in "Novitiate," set to open in Los Angeles and New York Friday.
    Provided | Sony Pictures

Contemporary classical music fans all over the country have enjoyed original compositions by St. Louis' own Chris Stark. But he may have found his biggest audience, ever, in a new group: moviegoers.

Stark, a composer and a professor of composition at Washington University, recently finished scoring his first film, a Sony Pictures release, “Novitiate.” It’s the story of a woman who joins a convent.  Margaret Qualley plays the aspiring nun and Melissa Leo, the mother superior, in the film directed by Maggie Betts.

In our latest Cut & Paste podcast episode, Willis Ryder Arnold and Nancy Fowler talk with Stark about his work for a major motion picture.

