Cut & Paste: ‘Stitching the city together’: St. Louis youth process gun violence through art

Susan Colangelo, left, co-founded Saint Louis Story Stitchers. Twenty-year-old Ameara Burns, right, joined the artists collective as a teenager to help her process experiences with gun violence.
Credit Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

In Emeara Burns’ north St. Louis neighborhood, gun violence is a way of life.

People in her area have grown used to the sound of gunshots, Burns said. But repetition doesn’t make it less traumatic. To work through the stress, the 20-year-old graphic design student writes poetry and performs hip-hop with an artists’ collective called Saint Louis Story Stitchers, co-founded by Susan Colangelo.  The group is exhibiting photographs and video of its performances at The Sheldon through April 21.

In our latest Cut & Paste podcast, we talk with Burns and Colangelo about the organization.

“It's a metaphor for healing our city,” Colangelo said. “We're stitching our city together.”

