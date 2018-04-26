Cut & Paste: Transgender group art show aims for visibility as safety issues linger

Over the past five years, the Metro Trans Umbrella Group art show has more than doubled in size. This year’s event at Koken Art Factory in south St. Louis on Saturday boasts 35 visual artists and 25 stage performers.

The exhibition has expanded as more transgender artists feel safe to show their creations, according to curator Alex Johnmeyer and artist Eric Schoolcraft. But, they noted, growing visibility also highlights the dangers of being seen. To address that, organizers put a safety team is in place to escort attendees to and from their cars.

“The murder rate for trans people is staggering, especially for trans women of color,” Schoolcraft said.

Last year, nearly three dozen transgender people died violently in the United States.

In our latest Cut & Paste podcast, Schoolcraft and Johnmeyer talk about the issues transgender people still face, the “Transcending the Spectrum” art exhibition and their personal stories of coming out.

