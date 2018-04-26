 Cut & Paste: Transgender group art show aims for visibility as safety issues linger | St. Louis Public Radio

Cut & Paste: Transgender group art show aims for visibility as safety issues linger

  • This image combines two portraits by different artists in the Metro Trans Umbrella Group's
    This image combines two portraits by different artists in the Metro Trans Umbrella Group's "Transcending the Spectrum" art exhibition.
    Metro Trans Umbrella Group
  • Alex Johnmeyers motorcycle painting is part of the
    Alex Johnmeyers motorcycle painting is part of the "Transcending the Spectrum" art show.
    Metro Trans Umbrella Group
  • Artist Eric Schoolcraft has several pieces in the Metro Trans Umbrella Group art show including this rendering of Glenn Hughes from the Village People.
    Artist Eric Schoolcraft has several pieces in the Metro Trans Umbrella Group art show including this rendering of Glenn Hughes from the Village People.
    Metro Trans Umbrella Group
  • This is the second year Eric Schoolcraft, left, has been featured in the Metro Trans Umbrella art exhibition. Alex Johnmeyer has curated the exhibition for five years.
    This is the second year Eric Schoolcraft, left, has been featured in the Metro Trans Umbrella art exhibition. Alex Johnmeyer has curated the exhibition for five years.
    Nancy Fowler

Over the past five years, the Metro Trans Umbrella Group art show has more than doubled in size. This year’s event at Koken Art Factory in south St. Louis on Saturday boasts 35 visual artists and 25 stage performers.

The exhibition has expanded as more transgender artists feel safe to show their creations, according to curator Alex Johnmeyer and artist Eric Schoolcraft. But, they noted, growing visibility also highlights the dangers of being seen. To address that, organizers put a safety team is in place to escort attendees to and from their cars.

“The murder rate for trans people is staggering, especially for trans women of color,” Schoolcraft said.

Last year, nearly three dozen transgender people died violently in the United States.

In our latest Cut & Paste podcast, Schoolcraft and Johnmeyer talk about the issues transgender people still face, the “Transcending the Spectrum” art exhibition and their personal stories of coming out.

Look for new Cut & Paste (#cutpastestl) podcasts every few weeks on our website. You can also find all previous podcasts focusing on a diverse collection of visual and performing artists, and subscribe to Cut & Paste through this link.

The podcast is sponsored by JEMA Architects, Planners and Designers.

Follow Nancy on Twitter: @NancyFowlerSTL

Please help St. Louis Public Radio find creative people to feature on Cut & Paste. Tell us which artists and cultural drivers deserve a closer look.

