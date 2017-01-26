Related Program: 
Cut & Paste: What constitutes censorship in art — and how it affects artists and the community

  • This file photo of the painting
    "Exasperation" by local artist Fabio Rodriguez depicts people in his home of the Domincan Republic desperate for essentials like food and water. It was cut from an art exhibition for being potentially disturbing.
    Provided | Fabio Rodriguez

St. Louis-area artist Fabio Rodriguez was devastated when a very personal piece of his work was removed from an exhibition. But did that action rise to the level of censorship?

The idea of reacting to public outcry against a work of art captured the conversation in St. Louis last fall after community advocates demanded that  the Contemporary Art Museum remove a Kelley Walker exhibition. Since then, two Washington, D.C. incidents with local connections have kept a spotlight on the subject. One involved an historical painting, the other, the work of a teenager artist.

In our latest Cut & Paste podcast, we explore issues of censorship with Rodriguez and Washington University art history professor Angela Miller.

Here’s some of what you’ll hear in the podcast:

  •  Miller, on the definition of censorship: "[When an institution uses their authority] to essentially remove free speech ... and the possibilities for discussion."
  • Rodriguez, on having his piece depicting protesters in the Dominican Republic removed from a traveling exhibition: "It tells me that my people are not important, that I don’t matter; my people don’t matter. And that’s when I take it personal.”
  • Rodriguez, on how a local teen's painting about the African-American community and police was removed from the U.S. Capitol: "Some people are going to be offended; that's fine. But we should be able to talk about it."

