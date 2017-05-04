 Cut & Paste: What do you want in your arts and culture podcast? | St. Louis Public Radio
You know what they say: You can’t spell Cut & Paste without “u.”

OK, go ahead: groan. We're groaning with you. We know that no one says that.

But seriously, we want to know what you want to hear in Cut & Paste, our arts and culture podcast. Not necessarily “who,” but what kinds of conversations and experiences do you want to be in on?

We’re taking a short break to talk with you and other podcast listeners and maybe people who don’t really listen to podcasts all that much.

Take our survey here

Our questions to you include: What kinds of things do you remember from podcasts and radio shows that you tell your friends about? And, what’s a cultural experience that recently moved you? It could be a painting, a play, a musical performance or even a baseball game.

You can fill out the survey here. There’s also some space for you to tell us whatever you want us to know. During our break, we’ll listen to you and think about what you’re telling us and about how we can give you more of what you want.

In the meantime, check out our previous podcasts like the one with the beatboxing father and daughter or the episode where we explored ideas about censorship. And tell us what you like or don’t like.

In early June, you can once again look for new Cut & Paste (#cutpastestl) podcasts every few weeks on our website. You can also subscribe to Cut & Paste through this link.

Cut & Paste is sponsored by SPACE Architecture + Design. 

Follow Willis and Nancy on Twitter: @WillisRArnold and @NancyFowlerSTL

Please help St. Louis Public Radio find artists to feature on Cut & Paste. Tell us which artists and cultural themes deserve a closer look.

