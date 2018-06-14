Danforth Center suspends researcher for alleged sexual harassment

The Donald Danforth Plant Science Center is investigating one of its researchers on suspicion of sexual misconduct.

The Danforth Center placed Thomas Brutnell on a leave of absence and “has ended its relationship” with him, according to a statement released today from the Danforth Center’s President Jim Carrington. Brutnell's biography was also removed from the center’s website.

An investigation into Brutnell’s behavior began in May “upon receiving a complaint of inappropriate conduct and comments of a sexual nature” from Brutnell. The statement does not elaborate on the allegations against Brutnell.

Brutnell was the director of the Enterprise Institute for Renewable Fuels. He also holds an adjunct professor role at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Before coming to the Danforth Center, he worked at the Boyce Thompson Institute at Cornell University.

The Danforth Center’s investigation of Brutnell became public on Wednesday after Stanford scientist Jose Dinneny wrote on Twitter that he had stopped following Brutnell on the social media channel.

“The Danforth Center is determined to maintain a culture where all individuals in positions of power promote a safe, inclusive, discrimination- and harassment-free, and supportive workplace,” Carrington said in his statement. “To this end, the Danforth Center affirms that, regardless of position or influence, sexual harassment or other inappropriate behaviors that may result in a hostile work environment will not be tolerated.”

This week, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine released a report on sexual harassment in the sciences. The report noted that existing policies at many research institutions are inadequate at addressing sexual misconduct.

Brutnell could not be reached for comment.

Follow Eli on Twitter: @StoriesByEli