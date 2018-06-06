 In deal to resign, Greitens admitted state had evidence in donor list case | St. Louis Public Radio

In deal to resign, Greitens admitted state had evidence in donor list case

  • Gov. Eric Greitens speaks during a news conference after the end of the 2017 legislative session. Greitens used this opportunity to compare lawmakers to third graders for not passing enough bills.
    Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens addresses reporters at the end of the 2017 legislative session.
    File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens admitted as part of a deal with St. Louis prosecutors that they had enough evidence to take him to trial over the use of a charity’s donor list for his campaign.

Circuit attorney Kim Gardner’s office Wednesday released the full agreement that led to Greitens stepping down last week. Two paragraphs of that deal had originally been redacted. St. Louis Public Radio and other news outlets had filed requests under Missouri’s open records law to see the complete document. Attorney General Josh Hawley’s office ruled on Tuesday that was it was an open record.

The previously redacted portions do not change the basic deal: Greitens would resign from office and in exchange, Gardner would drop a felony computer tampering charge over The Mission Continues donor list. But they are the closest Greitens has ever come to admitting wrongdoing.

In the first blacked-out portion, Greitens’ attorneys acknowledge that prosecutors “had sufficient evidence to constitute a submissible case.” The second blacked-out portion said that first paragraph would not be made public unless Greitens committed a new crime or “engage[d] in public comment contrary to the stipulation.”

The deal between Greitens and St. Louis circuit attorney Kim Gardner, shown here on May 30, included an admission by the former governor that the state had enough evidence for a trial on computer tampering charges.
Credit Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

Gardner’s office argued from the beginning that the full copy of the agreement should be a public record because it was not actually part of any official court file. When attorneys for Greitens objected, Gardner asked Hawley to weigh in.

“We have concluded that the Stipulation is an open record,” state solicitor general John Sauer wrote in the opinion. Under state law, he said, any final settlement involving a government agency is public unless a court has acted to close it.

Even though the two sides had agreed to redact portions of the agreement, Sauer said, no court had officially sealed it. “And given the circumstances surrounding this matter,” he wrote, “it is unlikely that any interests would clearly outweigh the public’s strong interest in knowing the terms of the settlement agreement here.”

But Gardner’s office also believed they had the right to release the full documentunder the terms of the deal itself.

In announcing his resignation, Greitens blasted the “forces that opposed him” for causing incredible strain on his family and legal harassment of his colleagues and campaign workers.

“I know and people of good faith know, that I am not perfect, but I have not broken any laws or committed any offense worthy of this treatment,” he said.

Gardner felt that statement broke the agreement.

“Given your client’s blatant and material violation of the agreement,” she wrote in a letter sent Tuesday to Greitens’ attorney Ed Dowd, “this office is no longer under any obligation under that agreement to maintain confidentiality of any provision of the agreement that your client previously sought.”

Dowd and other attorneys for Greitens did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the release of the deal.

Deal with St. Louis prosecutors led to Greitens’ resignation

By May 30, 2018
St. Louis circuit attorney Kim Gardner announces on May 30, 2018, that her office will drop a felony computer tampering charge against Gov. Eric Greitens.
Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

Gov. Eric Greitens’ resignation was part of an agreement reached with prosecutors to dismiss charges that the governor misused a charity donor list during his campaign.

Judge Rex Burlison on Wednesday accepted the deal reached between St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and attorneys for Greitens. The state will not be able to refile the computer tampering charge, but the agreement has no bearing on the decision of a special prosecutor, Jean Peters Baker, whether to refile invasion of privacy charges. The governor could also face other state or federal charges.

Greitens resigns as governor of Missouri

By , , & May 29, 2018
ONE TIME USE ONLY - DO NOT USE AS A FILE PHOTO
Robert Cohen | St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who once aspired for national office, has announced he will resign after months of swirling controversy surrounding an extramarital affair and subsequent investigations about his campaign finances.

Greitens said Tuesday afternoon from his office in Jefferson City that he will step down at 5 p.m. on Friday. The move will elevate Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, a former Republican state lawmaker, to the governor’s office.

"I came to office to fight for the people of Missouri, to fight for the forgotten," Greitens said. "I love Missouri. And I love our people. That love remains."

Greitens charged with felony related to fundraising list

By Apr 20, 2018
Gubernatorial candidate Eric Greitens looks at his ballot before sitting down to vote at the St. Louis Public Library in the Central West End on Tuesday.
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated April 20 at 7 p.m. with statements from Gov. Greitens and his attorney  St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has charged Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens with a felony related to illegally taking a fundraising list from a veterans charity he co-founded. The charge, a class D felony, is for tampering with computer data. 

It’s the latest legal malady for the GOP governor, who is also facing a felony invasion of privacy charge for allegedly taking a revealing photo of a woman without her consent. 