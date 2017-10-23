 Despite flaws, protesters urged to file police complaints with St. Louis Civilian Oversight Board | St. Louis Public Radio

Despite flaws, protesters urged to file police complaints with St. Louis Civilian Oversight Board

By 11 minutes ago

Many people demonstrating over former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley’s acquittal of first-degree murder believe the Civilian Oversight Board needs more power.

But they are still being encouraged to file complaints with the board, which helps oversee police discipline.

Aldermen approved the oversight board in 2015. Its members began taking complaints in 2016. In addition to overseeing internal affairs investigations of those complaints, the board can conduct its own investigations if it believes the Internal Affairs Division fell short. Members can also recommend changes to department policies.

The board’s power is limited. It does not have subpoena power to compel witnesses to testify or to get access to documents  And the board is part of the city’s public safety department, which also includes the police.

But an imperfect oversight board is still better than the police internal affairs division, said Derek Laney with the Coalition Against Police Crimes and Repression

“We trust the Civilian Oversight Board much more than we trust the [internal affairs division] of the police,” Laney said.  “If they don’t have cases before them, they’re just sitting idle. So we really want to give them some work to do so they can be about the job of holding them accountable.”

Laney’s group recently hosted a pizza party to encourage people to file complaints with the board. Among those who filled out the form was Christopher Reichard of Arnold. 

Nicolle Barton, the executive director of the St. Louis Civilian Oversight Board, talks to Christopher Reichard about the complaint he has just filed. Reichard claims police pepper-sprayed him for no reason while he was protesting the verdict in the Jason Stockley case.
Credit Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

Reichard said he was among the protesters pepper-sprayed for no reason while marching in the Central West End on Sept. 15, the night the judge released his decision. He said he had been planning to file a complaint all along, but waited for the party to follow through.

Using a flawed process is better than nothing, Reichard said.

“How do you expect things to change if you don’t put the wheels in motion in order to get to a new place?” he said.

The oversight board’s executive director, Nicolle Barton, said she was excited protesters were being encouraged to file complaints.

”It’s important for us to be able to get the information so there’s a proper investigation done and so we can move forward with working with the department and engage the community’s trust again,” Barton said.

Follow Rachel on Twitter: @rlippmann

Tags: 
Top Stories
Civilian Oversight Board
Stockley Verdict

Related Content

What exactly does St. Louis' Civilian Oversight Board do? What's next?

By Oct 2, 2017
Heather Highland, Nicolle Barton and Aaron Banks, members of St. Louis' Civilian Oversight Board.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we heard about the plans for the next steps of the Civilian Oversight Board, whose function it is to investigate complaints made against the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

A two-year-old organization, the group is trying to determine ways to be more effective in investigating claims and improving police-community relations in St. Louis.

First Civilian Oversight Board complainant sees 'no closure' in vote on her case

By Sep 19, 2016
Clara Norise (seated) speaks to Nicolle Barton, the executive director of the Civilian Oversight Board, after the board's meeting on Sept. 19, 2016. Norise was the first person to file a complaint with the board.
File photo | Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

On May 12, Clara Norise made history.

On that date, Norise went to the office of the Civilian Oversight Board and became the first person to file a complaint with the board, which oversees internal affairs investigations. She alleged that a police SWAT team didn't have probable cause when it barged into her house on a drug raid earlier that month, and that it used excessive force in conducting the raid.

On Monday, the board voted not to do its own investigation of the case, and accept the punishment handed down by the Internal Affairs Division. Confidentiality rules prevent the exact nature of the punishment from being made public.

4 things to know about filing complaint with new police Civilian Oversight Board

By May 17, 2016
Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed signs legislation creating a civilian oversight board for St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio | File photo

Updated 9:35 a.m. May 17 with news of first complaint - The Civilian Oversight Board has cleared another major hurdle. On May 9, staff began accepting complaints against St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers.

"We're very excited," said Executive Director Nicolle Barton. "We have had a few phone calls already, so we've contacted every one of the individuals and gave them specific instructions on what to do. We're looking for a few people to start coming in."

What happened when: A day-by-day look at protests throughout the St. Louis region

By Oct 19, 2017
Protesters chant outside Busch Stadium during a Cardinals game on Sept. 29.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

On Sept. 15, St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson ruled that former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley was not guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.

St. Louis police officers testify arrest and chemical warnings to protesters were clear

By Oct 20, 2017
Police apprehend someone said to have thrown a water bottle after protesters, who discourage throwing things during protests, encouraged him to take responsibilty for his actions. Sept. 29, 2017
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Three St. Louis police officers told a federal judge on Thursday that the police response to protesters in St. Louis on Sept. 17 was handled lawfully under police policies.

Their testimony came on the second day of hearings on a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Missouri. The suit alleged that officers violated the constitutional rights of protesters when they used chemical agents and arrested protesters and bystanders without warning.

Sgt. Brian Rossomano told U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry that police ordered the crowd to to disperse. But ACLU officials say St. Louis police officers are allowed too much discretion when responding to the protesters.