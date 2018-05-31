Details announced for Parson's private swearing-in as governor

Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Parson will officially leave his old job and become the state’s 57th governor when he is sworn in at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

His low-key events, closed to the public but open to the press, include a 4 p.m. prayer service at the First Baptist Church in downtown Jefferson City. A public reception will be held at a later date, a spokeswoman said.

The swearing-in will be held in the governor’s office on the 2nd-floor of the state Capitol. State Supreme Court Judge Mary Rhodes Russell will preside.

Gov. Eric Greitens, a fellow Republican, has said he will officially resign at 5 p.m. Friday. His departure comes as Greitens faced possible impeachment amid allegations of wrongdoing involving his personal behavior and campaign-finance issues.

The Missouri secretary of state’s office says it has yet to receive Greitens’ official resignation letter. That letter needs to be in hand to make his resignation official. Greitens announced his intentions Tuesday.

Meanwhile, state Auditor Nicole Galloway says her staff will conduct an exit audit of the offices of governor and lieutenant governor. The auditor’s office regularly examines the financial dealings for all statewide offices.

Follow Jo on Twitter: @jmannies