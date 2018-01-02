 Dion Brown to leave National Blues Museum | St. Louis Public Radio

Dion Brown to leave National Blues Museum

Dion Brown, the first executive director of the National Blues Museum, is leaving to become president of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati.
The National Blues Museum in St. Louis will soon be looking for a new executive director.

Dion Brown, who has led the museum for two years, is leaving to become president of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati. He departs in mid-February.

Brown said in a statement that he is proud of his role in helping establish the museum, which opened in downtown St. Louis in April 2016.

"I'm immensely grateful for the privilege of working with the [National Blues Museum] and I'm confident that everyone will come together to assure the success for this historically significant institution," he said.

Before coming to St. Louis, Brown served as executive director of the B.B. King Museum in Indianola, Mississippi.

Brown played a key role in making the museum an international attraction, museum Chairman Rob Endicott said.

"These successful programs have left an indelible mark on both our institution and the City of St. Louis,” Endicott said. “I cannot think of a more qualified individual to have been at the helm of the opening of the Museum. While we are saddened at his departure, we are certain that he'll do even more in Cincinnati and wish him every success at his new institution."

The museum’s board will conduct a search for a new executive director over the next few months.

National Blues Museum names executive director

By Apr 1, 2015
National Blues Museum Director Dion Brown
The National Blues Museum

The National Blues Museum continues the march toward its late 2015 opening with the hiring of its first executive director, Dion Brown. Brown says the role carries an obligation to maintain the link between blues originators and contemporary music.

St. Louis celebrates National Blues Museum debut

By Apr 2, 2016
Blues musician Bobby Rush, museum leaders and Mayor Francis Slay celebrate the opening of the National Blues Museum on Saturday, April 2, 2016.
Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

The National Blues Museum — a sensory rich, colorful homage to blues music — is now open in downtown St. Louis.

A crowd of people attended the long-awaited grand opening Saturday, lining up down the 600 block of Washington Avenue to be the first to see the new exhibits.