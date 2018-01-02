Dion Brown to leave National Blues Museum

The National Blues Museum in St. Louis will soon be looking for a new executive director.

Dion Brown, who has led the museum for two years, is leaving to become president of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati. He departs in mid-February.

Brown said in a statement that he is proud of his role in helping establish the museum, which opened in downtown St. Louis in April 2016.

"I'm immensely grateful for the privilege of working with the [National Blues Museum] and I'm confident that everyone will come together to assure the success for this historically significant institution," he said.

Before coming to St. Louis, Brown served as executive director of the B.B. King Museum in Indianola, Mississippi.

Brown played a key role in making the museum an international attraction, museum Chairman Rob Endicott said.

"These successful programs have left an indelible mark on both our institution and the City of St. Louis,” Endicott said. “I cannot think of a more qualified individual to have been at the helm of the opening of the Museum. While we are saddened at his departure, we are certain that he'll do even more in Cincinnati and wish him every success at his new institution."

The museum’s board will conduct a search for a new executive director over the next few months.

