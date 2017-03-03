Discussing Arts & Faith St. Louis’ production of the multimedia opera, ‘The Cave’

Your support makes this program possible. Keep St. Louis Public Radio Strong. Donate today.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss Arts & Faith St. Louis' production of "The Cave." The multimedia opera features music from Alarm Will Sound and video by Beryl Korot. The music was written by Steve Reich. The opera explores the common heritage of Abraham for the Jewish, Muslim and Christian faiths creating a vehicle for interfaith dialogue.

We’ll hear from:

Mont Levy, Chair of "The Cave" Project; Chair, Community Programming Initiative, Arts & Faith St. Louis

Ghazala Hayat, M.D., Chair, Public Relations Committee, Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis; Past President, Interfaith Partnership

David Greenshaw, President and Professor of Preaching and Worship, Eden Theological Seminary

Listen:

Arts & Faith St. Louis will premiere a 'multimedia opera' celebrating the connections between people of Jewish, Christian and Muslim faiths. On St. Louis on the Air, we heard from the organizers of the project.

Related Event

What: Arts & Faith St. Louis presents The Cave, a multimedia opera with music by Steve Reich and video by Beryl Korot, featuring Alarm Will Sound and four vocalists

When: Saturday, March 11 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m.

Where: John Burroughs School, 755 s. Price Road, St. Louis, MO, 63124

More information.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.