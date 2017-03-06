Related Program: 
Discussing the payday lending ballot measure, Proposition S, that St. Louisans will vote on tomorrow

  • On Tuesday, St. Louisans will vote on Proposition S.
    Susannah Lohr

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, we heard from St. Louis Public Radio business reporter Maria Altman about a ballot measure St. Louis voters will encounter at this Tuesday’s primary election.

Related: Prop S seeks more regulation of payday loans in St. Louis; supporters say state is failing

In addition to voting in the primary for St. Louis’ next mayor and aldermen, voters will also be faced with a choice about Proposition S. The text of the proposition reads as such:

“Shall the City of St. Louis, Missouri, be authorized to impose an annual fee of $5,000 for each permit (new or renewal) for a Short-Term Loan Establishment or $2,500 for a permit issued with less than 6 months remaining in the calendar year?”

payday lending
2017 St. Louis Elections
Election 2017
2017 St. Louis Mayoral Election

