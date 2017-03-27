 Discussing Proposition NS, which would raise funds to stabilize and market vacant buildings | St. Louis Public Radio
Discussing Proposition NS, which would raise funds to stabilize and market vacant buildings

  • A vacant building at 4030 Evans Ave. owned by the city's Land Reutilization Authority. Prop NS would allow the city to issue up to $40 million in bonds to help stabilize such buildings.
On Monday, St. Louis on the Air hosted a conversation about Proposition NS, one of the ballot measures that St. Louis voters will decide on during the April 4 election.  The proposition seeks to raise funds through a bond issue to stabilize and market vacant buildings.

There is no organized opposition to the ballot measure though Andrew Jones, the Republican candidate for mayor, has criticized the measure because of what he says is a lack of specificity.

Joining the program in support of the measure and to discuss the issue of vacant buildings in St. Louis were:

  • Stacy Ross, a board member of St. Louis Association of Community Organizations (SLACO), a member of the group's vacancy committee, and chair of the Prop NS campaign committee
  • Alvin Willis, a board member of St. Louis Association of Community Organizations; he helped get Proposition NS on the ballot

To read a full report about Proposition NS, see St. Louis Public Radio reporter Maria Altman's story.

The full text of the proposition reads as follows:

(Proposed by Initiative Petition) A proposition submitting to the registered voters of the City of St. Louis a proposed Ordinance authorizing and directing the issuance of general obligation bonds of The City of St. Louis, Missouri, not to exceed $40,000,000 principal amount in aggregate (of which no more than $6,000,000 in principal amount shall be issued annually) for the purpose of stabilizing, as limited by the Ordinance, residential properties owned by public entities, as described in the Ordinance, and authorizing the execution of an agreement relating to the expenditure of the sale proceeds of such bonds (the full text of which is available at all polling places).

