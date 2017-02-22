Discussing the recent spate of threats, actions against the Jewish community in St. Louis

Related Program: 
  • Karen Aroesty, Lynne Wittels and Andrew Rehfeld joined St. Louis on the Air on Thursday to discuss the recent spate of threats against the Jewish community in St. Louis.
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh led a discussion with local Jewish community leaders about the recent spate of threats and actions against the Jewish community in St. Louis and what antisemitism looks like today.

Over the weekend, some 150 headstones were toppled and damaged at one of the oldest Jewish cemeteries in the state of Missouri, Chesed Shel Emeth in University City. The story has reached national attention, with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and Vice President Mike Pence visiting the cemetery on Wednesday.

Last month, the Jewish Community Center in Creve Coeur was evacuated after a bomb threat there that was part of a wave of bomb threats across the country.

Jewish Community Centers across the country have again received another wave of such threats this Monday. While St. Louis’ center was not targeted this time, the JCC Association of North America told NPR that, in total, there have been 69 threats at 54 JCCs, in 27 states and a Canadian province, including previous threats on Jan. 9, 18 and 31, as well as 11 threats by telephone on Monday.

Such threats against the Jewish community have persisted for a long time. On Thursday, joining us to discuss this new spate of threats and actions will be:

  • Karen Aroesty, Regional Director, Anti-Defamation League, Missouri and Southern Illinois
  • Andrew Rehfeld, President & CEO, Jewish Federation of St. Louis
  • Lynne Wittels, President & CEO, Jewish Community Center

