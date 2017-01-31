Related Program: 
Discussing the role prescription pain medication plays in opiate addiction

By Jan 31, 2017
  • Painkiller
    Wednesday's St. Louis on the Air will tackle the ongoing opioid crisis.
On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we discussed the ongoing opioid crisis and, in particular, the role prescription pain medication plays in opiate addiction.

Joining the program to discuss:

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Opioids
National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse
STLPR Talk Shows

