A discussion with St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger

  • St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger visited St. Louis Public Radio studios on Thursday, March 30, 2017.
Even though St. Louis County is gearing up for some major votes come April 4, the St. Louis County Executive seat, currently held by Steve Stenger, is not one of the positions up for re-election this time around.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh checked in with Stenger about how his tenure as St. Louis County Executive is going, two years into the position.

They discussed:

  • MetroLink expansion
  • Soccer in the region
  • Anticipated relationship with the City of St. Louis’ next mayor
  • Cooperation between the city and county
  • Efforts in workforce development and prescription drug monitoring

Listen:

