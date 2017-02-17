Related Program: 
Documenting the history of Kirkwood’s Meacham Park community

  • Marsha Coplon and Jeane Vogel are working to collect oral histories from Meacham Park residents.
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we heard about a collaboration between Webster Arts, Springboard to Learning, the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis and Nipher Middle School, to document the history of the Meacham Park community in Kirkwood.

Joining the program:

  • Jeane Vogel, Executive Director, Webster Arts
  • Marsha Coplon, Director of Education, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Here’s how you can share your story.

Listen to the discussion:

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

