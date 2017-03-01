Don't make my little girl a princess: Choreographer uses Chilean poem for new Big Muddy performance

By 12 minutes ago
  • Choreographer Stephanie Martinez worked with Big Muddy Dance Company to create a piece inspired by Chilean poet Gabriella Mistral, who died in 1957.
    Choreographer Stephanie Martinez worked with Big Muddy Dance Company to create a piece inspired by Chilean poet Gabriella Mistral, who died in 1957.
    Provided | Dance St. Louis

A 20th century Chilean poet who wanted her daughter to be more than just a princess is the inspiration for a dance performance on stage in St. Louis this weekend at the Touhill.

The dance that is rooted in the poem is called “Destino, Roto.” It’s one of three pieces in Dance St. Louis’ “Women Who Inspire,”  the name of the organization’s fifth annual New Dance Horizons presentation.

Choreographer Stephanie Martinez of Chicago worked with local Big Muddy Dance Company to create “Destino, Roto,” which translates to “Broken Destiny.” But it’s women’s strength, not brokenness, that Martinez focuses on as she draws from her Mexican and Spanish heritage.

St. Louis Ballet and Madco Dance Company also are part of the “Women Who Inspire” performance.

We spoke with Martinez about her experience creating “Destino, Roto” with Big Muddy.

On why this poem inspired her:

Choreographer Stephanie Martinez, 49, enlisted her 24-year-old sister to compose the music for Destino, Roto, which became a bonding experience.
Credit Provided | Dance St. Louis

I was read this poem when I was a child, by my grandmother. And for me, this work is based on the many people who have actually influenced and inspired throughout my life. It includes but is not limited to the women in my Latino culture, the women that raised me.

The name of the poem is “Miedo” and the translation is “Fear” and it’s by the Chilean poet Gabriella Mistral.

I don't want them to turn my little girl into a swallow. She would fly far away into the sky and never fly again to my straw bed, or she would nest in the eaves where i could not comb her hair. I don't want them o turn my little girl into a swallow.

I don’t want them to make my little girl a princess. In tiny golden slippers how could she play on the meadow? And when night came, no longer would she sleep at my side. I don’t want them to make my little girl a princess.  

And even less do I want them one day to make her queen. They would put her on a throne where iI could not go to see her. And when nighttime came I could never rock her.  I don’t want them to make my little girl a queen.

This woman, Gabriella, is talking about … she’s a mother, and not wanting her daughter to become a princess or a queen, and not growing up to be looked at, as such. But she wanted her to be looked at as a strong, independent woman, and she really hoped that for her destiny.

On working with Big Muddy Dance Company:

Members of Big Muddy Dance Company rehearse for this weekend's performances in connection with Dance St. Louis' Women Who Inspire.
Credit Ania L. Colvin, Big Muddy Dance Company

The women will be live-drumming onstage … the dancers, the women from the Big Muddy. That is something usually the men do, and so I wanted the women to have some fun. 

So there were a lot of components involved with making this work, and I did a lot of it in the studio. And  took that to the Big Muddy and basically gave them a lot of material. But I really created it specifically on them, for them. Because I thought they were the company that  had the “chops,” and that could handle it.

If you go:

Dance St. Louis’ New Dance Horizons IV: “Women Who Inspire”

Blance M. Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 University Blvd.

Friday-Saturday, March 3-4

Tickets are $20 each, available on The Touhill website

Follow Nancy on Twitter: @NancyFowlerSTL

Tags: 
Dance St. Louis
The Big Muddy Dance Company
Blanche Touhill
Performing Arts
Dance
Poetry
Audio Features
Top Stories

Related Content

St. Louis dancers who left Alvin Ailey will perform local show around social justice

By Jun 28, 2015
right to left, Antonio Douthit-Boyd, Alicia Graf-Mack, Jamar Roberts and Kirven Douthit-Boyd in Alvin Ailey performance
Andrew Eccles

St. Louisans will get to see three former Alvin Ailey dancers — who now live in the Gateway City — in a Dance St. Louis showcase next February.

The performance will feature St. Louis native Antonio Douthit-Boyd, his husband, Kirven Douthit-Boyd, and dancer Alicia Graf-Mack. Last January, the Douthit-Boyds announced they were leaving the prestigious Ailey company and moving to St. Louis to work at COCA. Graf-Mack had already made a new home in St. Louis.

Uthoff taking final bow as head of Dance St. Louis

By Feb 29, 2016
Michael Uthoff, second from left, talks with students, along with Dance St. Louis’ Janet Brown. (Brown is in the middle on the right-hand side of the photo).
Dance St. Louis

Dance St. Louis is under new leadership as it winds down its 50th season, after executive and artistic director Michael Uthoff announced he's leaving after 10 years.

"I’m 72 and I figure I need some time to smell the roses," Uthoff said.

St. Louis area artists Maya Angelou, Miles Davis inspire Dance St. Louis’ New Dance Horizons IV

By Feb 25, 2016
Famed choreographers Dianne McIntyre and Bebe Miller discussed their parts in Dance St. Louis' production of New Dance Horizons IV.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

Dance St. Louis’ fourth installment of “New Dance Horizons” celebrates Black History Month. It will highlight the works of three nationally-renowned African-American choreographers inspired by those who came before them.

Miles Davis and Maya Angelou were two such artists with St. Louis ties that inspired choreographers Bebe Miller and Dianne McIntyre, respectively, as they created pieces that will be performed by St. Louis dancers this weekend.

New dance addresses Coldwater Creek contamination

By May 26, 2016
One dancer removes her mask to pluck something from her eye in a mirror while other dancers form a line behind her.
Willis Ryder Arnold | St. Louis Public Radio

When choreographer and performance artist Audrey Simes decided to dance to address years of radioactive contamination and the health concerns of people who live near Coldwater Creek in north St. Louis County, she knew she had a big challenge.

Dance can be a powerful and expressive art form. But could she use it to cover such complex territory? Her piece, “Tributary,” has been several months in the making. Simes wants the choreography to make environmental issues accessible to a broad audience.