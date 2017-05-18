 Downtown’s Kiener Plaza reopens Friday, all spiffed up and ready to party | St. Louis Public Radio

Downtown’s Kiener Plaza reopens Friday, all spiffed up and ready to party

By 8 minutes ago
  • Renovations have given Kiener Plaza a more open and greener look. May 2017
    View Slideshow 1 of 4
    Renovations have given Kiener Plaza a more open and greener look.
    Mary Delach Leonard | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Coloful playground equipment at Kiener Plaza. May 2017
    View Slideshow 2 of 4
    Coloful playground equipment at Kiener Plaza.
    Mary Delach Leonard | St. Louis Public Radio
  • New playground equipment adds a splash of color to the renovated Kiener Plaza. May 2017
    View Slideshow 3 of 4
    New playground equipment adds a splash of color to the renovated Kiener Plaza.
    Mary Delach Leonard | St. Louis Public Radio
  • The view of Kiener Plaza from the steps of the Old Courthouse. May 2017
    View Slideshow 4 of 4
    The view of Kiener Plaza from the steps of the Old Courthouse.
    Mary Delach Leonard

St. Louisans will get their first peek at Kiener Plaza’s lush new gardens, splash pad and colorful playground when the downtown park reopens Friday at noon.

The bronze statue of The Runner is back and selfie-ready, with a new fountain and LED lighting that can change colors to mark holidays and special events, like Cardinals playoff red and Stanley Cup blue.

The renovation cost $23.7 million and took more than a year to complete. Public celebrations will be held Friday and Saturday. Details are below.

But, first, do you know who Kiener is?

And what’s the significance of that iconic runner in downtown St. Louis?

The new fountain for The Runner at Kiener Plaza has LED lights to light up the water to celebrate a local sports victory or theme of the day. Water in the old fountain was colored with dyes.
Credit Mary Delach Leonard | St. Louis Public Radio

Meet The Runner

The 1.9-acre park was dedicated in 1962, part of the massive urban redevelopment of the city’s downtown area that accompanied the construction of the Gateway Arch and Busch Stadium II. The plaza was erected on the former site of the Old Laclede Hotel and Senate Theater.

The plaza is named for Harry J. Kiener, a lifelong amateur sportsman who was a member of the U.S. track team that competed in the 1904 Olympics held in St. Louis during the World’s Fair.

Kiener was also a steel executive, and upon his death at age 80 in 1960, he bequeathed funds for a fountain with an athletic figure — which is how The Runner came to be.

According to a history compiled by the Regional Arts Commission, Kiener’s trust fund representatives first commissioned world-renowned sculptor Alexander Calder for the sculpture. But his proposed design had no figurative element. Because Kiener’s will included a five-year time limit, the trust company hastily selected sculptor William Zorach to produce a figurative athlete.  His design incorporated a runner with a trailing left leg supported by a bronze wave. Zorach never visited the park after The Runner was installed.

The new splash pad at Kiener Plaza.
Credit Mary Delach Leonard | St. Louis Public Radio

The renovations

The spiffed-up Kiener Plaza features garden spaces planted with native Missouri plants, including 140 trees. There’s plentiful seating, and the lawn space across from the Old Courthouse can accommodate about 2,000 people for events.

The space is more open and pedestrian-friendly, said Emma Klues of Great Rivers Greenways, which partnered with the city of St. Louis and the CityArchRiver Foundation on the project.

About 140 trees were planted in the gardens at Kiener Plaza.
Credit Mary Delach Leonard | St. Louis Public Radio

“The Courthouse lawn is a large open area that’s gently sloping so we could host movie nights or concerts or farmers markets,’’ Klues said. “It’s still a gathering and rallying place for the local community but also pop-up events here and there throughout the year.’’

She expects families to appreciate the new playground equipment and large interactive water feature called a splash pad. 

“I really think it’s a much more livable space for everyday life for folks who work downtown or live downtown or are visiting,’’ Klues said. “It’s a really green lush space. As the trees grow, there will be shade for people to sit on a bench, eat their lunch. It’s a great place to gather. There’s a lot of great spaces for people to have activities and programs throughout the year.’’

The renovations were funded by tax dollars raised by Proposition P, which was approved by city and county voters in 2013, and private funding from the CityArchRiver Foundation. It is part of the $380 million CityArchRiver project that is connecting the Gateway Arch to downtown.

The Celebration

Friday: St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and project leaders will cut the ribbon at noon. A drum line from Car Lane VPA Middle School will perform, followed by live music until 1:30 p.m. Food trucks will be onsite.

Saturday: A community celebration from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. will include kids activities, face painting and live music. Refreshments will be available on food trucks.

Follow Mary Delach Leonard on Twitter: @MaryDLeonard

Tags: 
Kiener Plaza
Downtown
Top Stories

Related Content

CityArchRiver Unveils Plans To Refurbish Kiener Plaza

By Nov 10, 2014
Jason Rosenbaum, St. Louis Public Radio

The group in charge of overhauling Kiener Plaza is giving the public a taste of what's to come.

CityArchRiver had an open house on Monday in downtown St. Louis to give the public a view of Kiener Plaza's redesign plans. It’s part of a broader project to revamp the Gateway Arch grounds over the next few years.

The group is planning to add an extensive playground and an interactive fountain. The project will also include a large event lawn for concerts and movies, as well as a place for people to park their bicycles.

The Story Behind The Plan For Kiener Plaza's Facelift

By Nov 23, 2014
CityArchRiver says water features allow for play but can be turned on or off, opening up more room for other activities. The fountains will be lit and can change colors for events and celebrations.
CityArchRiver

If there’s a sports-related rally, a festival, even a gathering of protesters or an outdoor civic event in the city, chances are that it will happen in downtown’s Kiener Plaza. In the view of some, Kiener works just fine as it is.

But what if:

As riverfront project begins, parts of Arch project pushed to 2016

By Nov 14, 2013
Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Beacon | 2013

This article originally appeared in the St. Louis Beacon. - Today officials are set to break ground on the Central Riverfront phase of the CityArchRiver project, which brings $23 million worth of improvements to Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard and which should be done by October 2015. Among the most visible improvements: Elevating the road out of the Mississippi River floodplain.

Organizers acknowledge that the entire $380 million Arch grounds project won’t be completed by the Arch’s 50th birthday. Several components – the visitors’ entrance to the museum, an overhaul of Kiener Plaza and some tree plantings – won’t be finished until 2016.

Downtown St. Louis by the numbers

By Jun 21, 2013
Downtown St. Louis, looking east
File photo | Brent Jones | St. Louis Beacon

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: There’s little argument that downtown St. Louis has experienced a whirlwind of change in the past decade.

“If we want to compare downtown today to where it was 10 years ago, there’s no comparison,” said St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay. “It’s far beyond almost anybody’s expectations in terms of the development, the investment, the number of new residents and the vibrancy that we’re seeing downtown.”