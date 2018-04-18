 Early childhood education center celebrates Week of the Young Child | St. Louis Public Radio

Early childhood education center celebrates Week of the Young Child

By Ashley Winters 6 seconds ago

The national week, sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, is meant to bring attention to early childhood education.

The Child Development Laboratory Center at St. Louis Community College at Florissant Valley is celebrating in its own way; first with Tasty Tuesday, where parents and their children made tacos, and then Work Together Wednesday, which involved a clean-up of the playground.

But director Renee Mayse said the main goal is to get communities to focus more on early childhood education, which is crucial to brain development.  

Credit QUINN DOMBROWSKI | FLICKR

“Those first five years are very important, we work very hard here to develop the whole child and the social and emotional part is the most important,” Mayse said. “If the center can make a difference in a kid’s life at this age, they are going to be more respectful, inclusive, compassionate adults.”

The center provides child care services to children ages 6 weeks through 6 years.

Yet Mayse said St. Louis Community College at Florissant Valley also offers one of the few labs focused on early childhood education in the St. Louis region. The hands-on curriculum provides training in building confidence, empathy, cooperation and conflict resolution.

"We don't use a boxed curriculum," she said. "The teachers observe the children, take anecdotal notes and set goals for kids. From those goals they plan their curriculum and their environment."

The rest of the Week of the Young Child at the center also includes Artsy Thursday, where kids will work with textured materials, and Family Friday, in which families can donate diapers and wipes to the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank.

In the end, Mayse said it's about making sure children are the focus.

“I think this is really important thing to always bring to the forefront, because I think the change in community begins with the kids at this age … and have people remember and give a voice to the little children, because they’re going to make the difference,” Mayse said.

Follow Ashley on Twitter: @arenneewinters

Tags: 
Early Childhood Education
Education

Related Content

Missouri’s spending on early childhood education could increase, but not by much, school leaders say

By Jan 15, 2018
Quinn Dombrowski | Flickr

Missouri is set to increase the amount it spends on public preschool, but education officials say even if the funds are put in the next budget, the small increase will have only a marginal impact.

By hitting a benchmark for education funding during last year’s budget process, state lawmakers set off a provision that requires more funding for pre-K in the following fiscal year.

Middle-class families in Missouri find few affordable choices for early childhood care

By Nov 30, 2017
David Wise feeds his 9-month-old son, Pablo, at their home in St. Louis' Tower Grove East neighborhood. Wise quit his part-time job at a coffee shop instead of paying for day care.
Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

David Wise does the diaper changes and feedings for his 9-month-old son, Pablo. Wise is a stay-at-home dad and they've read hundreds of books together.

There’s a federally-funded Head Start child care center just a few blocks away in St. Louis’ Tower Grove East neighborhood that could care for Pablo. But Wise’s family earns too much to qualify and day care centers that charge money are too expensive for them.

New kindergarten readiness reporting requirement gets mixed reviews from Metro East districts

By Camille Phillips Sep 3, 2017
Head Start teacher Chea Wyatt guides Kennydi Harris through an exercise June 23, 2017 at the East St. Louis Kindergarten readiness camp.
File Photo |Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

For the first time this school year, Illinois public schools statewide are required to measure and report how prepared their kindergartners were for school.

The state board of education is collecting the data to better understand what regions are lacking preschool access.

However, area school districts are concerned the reporting process is time consuming. Several expressed doubt that the information will be useful.