St. Louis on the Air

An early valentine from us to you — a guide to Missouri’s chocolate makers

By Feb 10, 2017
  • On Monday's
    On Monday's "St. Louis on the Air," we'll discuss the stories behind Missouri's chocolatiers.
    Larkyna T | Flickr

Happy early Valentine’s Day! We’ve got a delectable present for you ahead of the holiday: an audio guide to Missouri’s chocolate makers.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, the author of “Delectable Destinations: A Chocolate Lovers Guide to Missouri,” Deborah Reinhardt and Brian Pelletier, the owner of Kakao Chocolate, joined contributor Steve Potter to discuss the stories and creations of more than 20 chocolatiers across the state … including some in St. Louis.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

