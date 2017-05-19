 As East St. Louis approaches 100-year anniversary of 1917 Race Riots, we look back | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

As East St. Louis approaches 100-year anniversary of 1917 Race Riots, we look back

By May 19, 2017
  • A mob stops a street car during the East St. Louis race riots, which started on July 2, 1917. An estimated 500 people were killed over the course of two days.
    A mob stops a street car during the East St. Louis race riots, which started on July 2, 1917. An estimated 500 people were killed over the course of two days.
    University of Massachusetts-Amherst Libraries

May 28 will mark the 100-year anniversary of the first, smaller 1917 East St. Louis Race Riot. July 2 will mark the 100-year anniversary of the bloodiest race riot in the 1900s.

Related: St. Louis History in Black and White: East St. Louis Race Riot

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, three guests joined host Don Marsh to discuss the history of the riots and how the centennial will be marked.  Joining the program:

  • Tiffany Lee, co-author of "Legendary East St. Louisans"
  • Charles Lumpkins, author of “American Pogrom” and professor of African American Studies at Pennsylvania State University
  • Andrew Theising, Associate Professor and Chair, Department of Political Science, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Listen to the full discussion:

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
East St. Louis
History
St. Louis history
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

Local authors highlight the contributions of unsung African-American East St. Louisans in new book

By Apr 17, 2017
Tiffany Lee and Reginald Petty recently published "Legendary East St. Louisans."
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

Miles Davis. Katherine Dunham. Jackie Joyner-Kersee. These are three household names you may know who have connections to East St. Louis. But they are not the only African-American East St.

Miles Davis’ childhood home to be museum and educational center

By Aug 10, 2016
Miles Davis' childhood home is without siding. Workers are installing a new roof.
Willis Ryder Arnold | St. Louis Public Radio

Inside the shell of a modest house in East St. Louis, there is nothing to let a visitor know that one of the nation’s most noted musicians once called it home.

The interior of the one-story structure is skeletal — all bare studs and dust. But when Lauren Parks and Jasper Gery Pearson are inside, they can see the space where a young Miles Davis got his start in life, years before creating the music that would make him one of the biggest names in jazz. They hope to turn the trumpeter’s childhood home into a museum and educational space that will inspire children.

Centennial commemoration of deadly 1917 East St. Louis race riots will memorialize victims

By Nov 30, 2016
A mob stops a street car during the East St. Louis race riots, which started on July 2, 1917. An estimated 500 people were killed over the course of two days.
University of Massachusetts-Amherst Libraries

One hundred years after the 1917 East St. Louis race riots a permanent monument to victims will be dedicated, and educational programs, musical and theatrical presentation, and other events will be held.

The East St. Louis 1917 Centennial Commission and Cultural Initiative announced its plans Wednesday. Commission vice chairman Edmond Brown, president of ELB Enterprises, said the monument will “commemorate those lost during that time, to act as a point of education as well as for healing of the community.” Commission chairman, the Rev. Joseph Brown, a professor of Africana studies at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, said there will also be “rituals taking place around East St. Louis to respect the places where we know people were murdered.”